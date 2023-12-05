Configure your IdP

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > Authentication .

In the Login methods card, select Add new .

If you do not see your identity provider listed, these providers can typically still be enabled. If they support OIDC or OAuth, select the generic OIDC option. If they support SAML, select the generic SAML option. Cloudflare supports all SAML and OIDC providers and can integrate with the majority of OAuth providers. If your provider supports both SAML and OIDC, we recommend OIDC for ease of configuration.

Select the identity provider you want to add.

Fill in the necessary fields to set up your identity provider.

Each identity provider will have different required fields for you to fill in. Step-by-step instructions are shown in the dashboard side panel.