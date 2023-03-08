Create a log-only rule

1 min read

After allowing expected traffic, then create a rule that Logs automated traffic.

The exact type of rule you implement might be determined by your site’s content and traffic patterns.

For example, if you wanted to stop content scraping on your marketing website, you might start off with the following Firewall rule.

Expression Action (cf.bot_management.score eq 1) and not (cf.bot_management.verified_bot) Log

By starting the rule out in Log mode, you can validate your rule (and avoid challenging or blocking legitimate traffic).

​​ View matches

When this Firewall rule is triggered, you can view the matching requests in:

Use the matches to evaluate the effectiveness of your rule, determine whether you need to add additional allow rules, and identify other obstacles to your implementation.