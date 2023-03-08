Cloudflare Docs
  3. Enable Bot management

Enable Bot management

  1 min read

To enable Bot Management for Enterprise:

  1. Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to Security > Bots.
  3. Select Enable.

​​ JavaScript detections

JavaScript detections increase the accuracy of how Cloudflare scores bot requests. For more details and implementation considerations, refer to JavaScript detections.

To enable JavaScript Detections:

  1. Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to Security > Bots.
  3. Select Configure Bot Management.
  4. For JavaScript Detections, switch the toggle to On.



Unit 1 of 7

