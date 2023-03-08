Enable Bot management

1 min read

To enable Bot Management External link icon Open external link for Enterprise:

Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Go to Security > Bots. Select Enable.

​​ JavaScript detections

JavaScript detections increase the accuracy of how Cloudflare scores bot requests. For more details and implementation considerations, refer to JavaScript detections.

To enable JavaScript Detections:

Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Go to Security > Bots. Select Configure Bot Management. For JavaScript Detections, switch the toggle to On.