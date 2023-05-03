Bot Fight Mode
1 min read
Bot Fight Mode is a simple, free product that helps detect and mitigate bot traffic on your domain. When enabled, the product:
- Identifies traffic matching patterns of known bots
- Issues computationally expensive challenges in response to these bots
- Notifies Bandwidth Alliance partners (if applicable) to disable bots
Considerations
Bot Fight Mode has a few limitations, including that it:
- Protects entire domains without endpoint restrictions.
- Cannot be customized, adjusted, or reconfigured via WAF custom rules.
If these limitations could cause issues with your application, do not enable this feature.
For more granular control - including the ability to use the
Skip action for bot mitigation - consider using Super Bot Fight Mode.
Setup
To start using Bot Fight Mode:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
- Go to Security > Bots.
- For Bot Fight Mode, select On.
Unit 5 of 7