Bot Fight Mode

Bot Fight Mode is a simple, free product that helps detect and mitigate bot traffic on your domain. When enabled, the product:

Identifies traffic matching patterns of known bots

Issues computationally expensive challenges in response to these bots

Notifies Bandwidth Alliance External link icon Open external link partners (if applicable) to disable bots

Bot Fight Mode has a few limitations, including that it:

Protects entire domains without endpoint restrictions.

Cannot be customized, adjusted, or reconfigured via WAF custom rules .

If these limitations could cause issues with your application, do not enable this feature.

For more granular control - including the ability to use the Skip action for bot mitigation - consider using Super Bot Fight Mode.

To start using Bot Fight Mode:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Go to Security > Bots. For Bot Fight Mode, select On.

If these limitations cause issues with your application, disable Bot Fight Mode.