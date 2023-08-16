Cloudflare Docs
Free plan (Learning Path)
Bot Fight Mode

  1 min read

Bot Fight Mode is a simple, free product that helps detect and mitigate bot traffic on your domain. When enabled, the product:

​​ Considerations

Bot Fight Mode has a few limitations, including that it:

  • Protects entire domains without endpoint restrictions.
  • Cannot be customized, adjusted, or reconfigured via WAF custom rules.

If these limitations could cause issues with your application, do not enable this feature.

For more granular control - including the ability to use the Skip action for bot mitigation - consider using Super Bot Fight Mode.

​​ Setup

To start using Bot Fight Mode:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to Security > Bots.
  3. For Bot Fight Mode, select On.



