Get access to Bot Management

1 min read

You can enable Bot Management External link icon Open external link for Enterprise by ensuring that your account has access to it via the Cloudflare dashboard.

Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Go to Security > Bots. Select Enable.

​​ JavaScript detections

JavaScript detections increase the accuracy of how Cloudflare scores bot requests. For more details and implementation considerations, refer to JavaScript detections.

To enable JavaScript Detections: