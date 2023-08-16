Get access to Bot Management
1 min read
You can enable Bot Management for Enterprise by ensuring that your account has access to it via the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
- Go to Security > Bots.
- Select Enable.
JavaScript detections
JavaScript detections increase the accuracy of how Cloudflare scores bot requests. For more details and implementation considerations, refer to JavaScript detections.
To enable JavaScript Detections:
- Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
- Go to Security > Bots.
- Select Configure Bot Management.
- For JavaScript Detections, switch the toggle to On.