Get access to Bot Management

You can enable Bot Management for Enterprise by ensuring that your account has access to it via the Cloudflare dashboard.

  1. Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to Security > Bots.
  3. Select Enable.

​​ JavaScript detections

JavaScript detections increase the accuracy of how Cloudflare scores bot requests. For more details and implementation considerations, refer to JavaScript detections.

To enable JavaScript Detections:

  1. Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to Security > Bots.
  3. Select Configure Bot Management.
  4. For JavaScript Detections, switch the toggle to On.



