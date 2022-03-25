POST example

This example creates several firewall rules using a single API call.

To create a firewall rule you need a filter identifier ( id ). If you have not created a filter yet, refer to the Cloudflare Filters API documentation .

Request curl -X POST \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/firewall/rules" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d ' [ { "filter" : { "id" : "<FILTER_ID_1>" } , "action" : "allow" , "description" : "Do not challenge login from office" } , { "filter" : { "id" : "<FILTER_ID_2>" } , "action" : "challenge" , "description" : "Challenge login" } , { "filter" : { "id" : "<FILTER_ID_3>" } , "action" : "js_challenge" , "description" : "JS challenge site" } , { "filter" : { "id" : "<FILTER_ID_4>" } , "action" : "allow" , "description" : "Allow API traffic without challenge" } ] '