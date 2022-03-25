Expression validation

The Cloudflare Filters API supports an endpoint for validating expressions.

Operation Method + Endpoint Notes Validate expression via query string (?expression=) GET /filters/validate-expr Allows testing and validating expressions without changing anything Validate expression via JSON object POST /filters/validate-expr Allows testing and validating expressions without changing anything

Request curl -X GET \ 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/filters/validate-expr?expression=ip.src==34' \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>"

Response { "result" : null , "success" : false , "errors" : [ { "message" : "Filter parsing error:

`ip.src==34`

^^ couldn't parse address in network: invalid IP address syntax

" } ] , "messages" : null }

Note the validation error in the response. In this example, the error is due to an invalid IP address format:

Filter parsing error: `ip.src==34` ^^ couldn't parse address in network: invalid IP address syntax

Request curl -X POST \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/filters/validate-expr" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d ' { "expression" : "ip.src in {2400:cb00::/32 2405:8100::/2000 2c0f:f248::/32 2a06:98c0::/29}" } '

Response { "result" : null , "success" : false , "errors" : [ { "message" : "Filter parsing error:

`ip.src in {2400:cb00::/32 2405:8100::/2000 2c0f:f248::/32 2a06:98c0::/29}`

^^^^ number too large to fit in target type while parsing with radix 10

" } ] , "messages" : null }

Note the validation error in the response. In this example, the value for the subnet mask, /2000 , is not a valid IPv6 CIDR mask: