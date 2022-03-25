POST example

This example creates several filters using a single API call.

Request curl -X POST \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/filters" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d ' [ { "expression" : "ip.src eq 93.184.216.0" } , { "expression" : "http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"" , "description" : "/api" } , { "expression" : "not http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"" , "description" : "not /api" } , { "expression" : "(http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")" , "description" : "Login" } , { "expression" : "ip.src eq 93.184.216.0 and (http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")" , "description" : "Login from office" } ] '