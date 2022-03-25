POST example
This example creates several filters using a single API call.
Request
curl -X POST \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/filters" \-H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \-H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \-H "Content-Type: application/json" \-d '[ { "expression": "ip.src eq 93.184.216.0" }, { "expression": "http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"", "description": "/api" }, { "expression": "not http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"", "description": "not /api" }, { "expression": "(http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")", "description": "Login" }, { "expression": "ip.src eq 93.184.216.0 and (http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")", "description": "Login from office" }
]'
Response
{ "result": [ { "id": "<FILTER_ID_1>", "paused": false, "expression": "ip.src eq 93.184.216.0" }, { "id": "<FILTER_ID_2>", "paused": false, "description": "/api", "expression": "http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"" }, { "id": "<FILTER_ID_3>", "paused": false, "description": "not /api", "expression": "not http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"" }, { "id": "<FILTER_ID_4>", "paused": false, "description": "Login", "expression": "(http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")" }, { "id": "<FILTER_ID_5>", "paused": false, "description": "Login from office", "expression": "ip.src eq 93.184.216.0 and (http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")" } ], "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}