Cloudflare Docs
Firewall
Cloudflare Docs
Firewall
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Firewall on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Endpoints

To invoke a Cloudflare Filters API operation, append the endpoint to the Cloudflare API base URL:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/

For authentication instructions, refer to Getting Started: Requests in the Cloudflare API documentation.

For help with endpoints and pagination, refer to Getting Started: Endpoints.

The Cloudflare Filters API supports the operations outlined below. Visit the pages in this section for examples.

OperationMethod & EndpointNotes
Create filtersPOST zones/<ZONE_ID>/filtersHandled as a single transaction. If there is an error, the entire operation fails.
Get filtersGET zones/<ZONE_ID>/filtersLists all current filters. Results return paginated with 25 items per page by default. Use optional parameters to narrow results.
Get a filterGET zones/<ZONE_ID>/filters/<FILTER_ID>Retrieve a single filter by ID.
Update filtersPUT zones/<ZONE_ID>/filtersHandled as a single transaction. All filters must exist for operation to succeed. If there is an error, the entire operation fails.
Update a filterPUT zones/<ZONE_ID>/filters/<FILTER_ID>Update a single filter by ID.
Delete filtersDELETE zones/<ZONE_ID>/filters

Delete existing filters. Must specify list of filter IDs.

Empty requests result in no deletion. Returns HTTP status code 200 if a specified filter does not exist.

Delete a filterDELETE zones/<ZONE_ID>/filters/<FILTER_ID>Delete a filter by ID.