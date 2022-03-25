Endpoints
To invoke a Cloudflare Filters API operation, append the endpoint to the Cloudflare API base URL:
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/
For authentication instructions, refer to Getting Started: Requests in the Cloudflare API documentation.
For help with endpoints and pagination, refer to Getting Started: Endpoints.
The Cloudflare Filters API supports the operations outlined below. Visit the pages in this section for examples.
|Operation
|Method & Endpoint
|Notes
|Create filters
POST zones/<ZONE_ID>/filters
|Handled as a single transaction. If there is an error, the entire operation fails.
|Get filters
GET zones/<ZONE_ID>/filters
|Lists all current filters. Results return paginated with 25 items per page by default. Use optional parameters to narrow results.
|Get a filter
GET zones/<ZONE_ID>/filters/<FILTER_ID>
|Retrieve a single filter by ID.
|Update filters
PUT zones/<ZONE_ID>/filters
|Handled as a single transaction. All filters must exist for operation to succeed. If there is an error, the entire operation fails.
|Update a filter
PUT zones/<ZONE_ID>/filters/<FILTER_ID>
|Update a single filter by ID.
|Delete filters
DELETE zones/<ZONE_ID>/filters
Delete existing filters. Must specify list of filter IDs.
Empty requests result in no deletion. Returns HTTP status code 200 if a specified filter does not exist.
|Delete a filter
DELETE zones/<ZONE_ID>/filters/<FILTER_ID>
|Delete a filter by ID.