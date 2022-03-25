PUT examples
Update multiple filters
This example updates two filters with IDs
<FILTER_ID_1> and
<FILTER_ID_2> using a single API call.
Request
curl -X PUT \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/filters" \-H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \-H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \-H "Content-Type: application/json" \-d '[ { "id": "<FILTER_ID_1>", "paused": false, "expression": "ip.src eq 93.184.216.0", "description": "IP of example.org" }, { "id": "<FILTER_ID_2>", "expression": "http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"", "description": "/api" }
]'
Response
{ "result": [ { "id": "<FILTER_ID>", "paused": false, "description": "IP of example.org", "expression": "ip.src eq 93.184.216.0" }, { "id": "<FILTER_ID_2>", "paused": false, "description": "/api", "expression": "http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"" } ], "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}
Update a single filter
This example updates the filter with ID
<FILTER_ID>.
Request
curl -X PUT \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/filters/<FILTER_ID>" \-H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \-H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \-H "Content-Type: application/json" \-d '{ "id": "<FILTER_ID>", "paused": false, "description": "Login from office", "expression": "ip.src in {2400:cb00::/32 2a06:98c0::/29} and (http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")"
}'
Response
{ "result": { "id": "<FILTER_ID>", "paused": false, "description": "Login from office", "expression": "ip.src in {2400:cb00::/32 2a06:98c0::/29} and (http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}