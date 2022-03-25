PUT examples

This example updates two filters with IDs <FILTER_ID_1> and <FILTER_ID_2> using a single API call.

Request curl -X PUT \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/filters" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d ' [ { "id" : "<FILTER_ID_1>" , "paused" : false , "expression" : "ip.src eq 93.184.216.0" , "description" : "IP of example.org" } , { "id" : "<FILTER_ID_2>" , "expression" : "http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"" , "description" : "/api" } ] '

Response { "result" : [ { "id" : "<FILTER_ID>" , "paused" : false , "description" : "IP of example.org" , "expression" : "ip.src eq 93.184.216.0" } , { "id" : "<FILTER_ID_2>" , "paused" : false , "description" : "/api" , "expression" : "http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"" } ] , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

This example updates the filter with ID <FILTER_ID> .

Request curl -X PUT \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/filters/<FILTER_ID>" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d ' { "id" : "<FILTER_ID>" , "paused" : false , "description" : "Login from office" , "expression" : "ip.src in {2400:cb00::/32 2a06:98c0::/29} and (http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")" } '