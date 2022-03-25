Cloudflare Docs
Firewall
Cloudflare Docs
Firewall
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Firewall on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

PUT examples

Update multiple filters

This example updates two filters with IDs <FILTER_ID_1> and <FILTER_ID_2> using a single API call.

Request
curl -X PUT \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/filters" \
-H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '[
  {
    "id": "<FILTER_ID_1>",
    "paused": false,
    "expression": "ip.src eq 93.184.216.0",
    "description": "IP of example.org"
  },
  {
    "id": "<FILTER_ID_2>",
    "expression": "http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"", 
    "description": "/api"
  }

]'
Response
{
  "result": [
    {
      "id": "<FILTER_ID>",
      "paused": false,
      "description": "IP of example.org",
      "expression": "ip.src eq 93.184.216.0"
    },
    {
      "id": "<FILTER_ID_2>",
      "paused": false,
      "description": "/api",
      "expression": "http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\""
    }
  ],
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []

}

Update a single filter

This example updates the filter with ID <FILTER_ID>.

Request
curl -X PUT \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/filters/<FILTER_ID>" \
-H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{
  "id": "<FILTER_ID>",
  "paused": false,
  "description": "Login from office",
  "expression": "ip.src in {2400:cb00::/32 2a06:98c0::/29} and (http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")"

}' 
Response
{
  "result": {
    "id": "<FILTER_ID>",
    "paused": false,
    "description": "Login from office",
    "expression": "ip.src in {2400:cb00::/32 2a06:98c0::/29} and (http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")"
  },
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []

}