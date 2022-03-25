GET examples

​​ Get all rules

This example returns all the firewall rules in the zone with ID <ZONE_ID> .

Request curl -X GET \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/firewall/rules" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>"

Response { "result" : [ { "id" : "<RULE_ID_1>" , "paused" : false , "description" : "allow API traffic without challenge" , "action" : "allow" , "priority" : null , "filter" : { "id" : "<FILTER_ID_1>" , "expression" : "http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"" , "paused" : false , "description" : "/api" } } , { "id" : "<RULE_ID_2>" , "paused" : false , "description" : "do not challenge login from office" , "action" : "allow" , "priority" : null , "filter" : { "id" : "<FILTER_ID_2>" , "expression" : "ip.src in {2400:cb00::/32 2803:f800::/32 2c0f:f248::/32 2a06:98c0::/29} and (http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")" , "paused" : false , "description" : "Login from office" } } , { "id" : "<RULE_ID_3>" , "paused" : false , "description" : "challenge login" , "action" : "challenge" , "priority" : null , "filter" : { "id" : "<FILTER_ID_3>" , "expression" : "(http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")" , "paused" : false , "description" : "Login" } } , { "id" : "<RULE_ID_4>" , "paused" : false , "description" : "JS challenge site" , "action" : "js_challenge" , "priority" : null , "filter" : { "id" : "<FILTER_ID_4>" , "expression" : "not http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"" , "paused" : false , "description" : "not /api" } } ] , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] , "result_info" : { "page" : 1 , "per_page" : 25 , "count" : 4 , "total_count" : 4 , "total_pages" : 1 } }

​​ Get rule by ID

This example returns the firewall rule with ID <RULE_ID> .

Request curl -X GET \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/firewall/rules/<RULE_ID>" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>"