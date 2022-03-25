GET examples
Get all rules
This example returns all the firewall rules in the zone with ID
<ZONE_ID>.
Request
curl -X GET \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/firewall/rules" \-H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \-H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>"
Response
{ "result": [ { "id": "<RULE_ID_1>", "paused": false, "description": "allow API traffic without challenge", "action": "allow", "priority": null, "filter": { "id": "<FILTER_ID_1>", "expression": "http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"", "paused": false, "description": "/api" } }, { "id": "<RULE_ID_2>", "paused": false, "description": "do not challenge login from office", "action": "allow", "priority": null, "filter": { "id": "<FILTER_ID_2>", "expression": "ip.src in {2400:cb00::/32 2803:f800::/32 2c0f:f248::/32 2a06:98c0::/29} and (http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")", "paused": false, "description": "Login from office" } }, { "id": "<RULE_ID_3>", "paused": false, "description": "challenge login", "action": "challenge", "priority": null, "filter": { "id": "<FILTER_ID_3>", "expression": "(http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")", "paused": false, "description": "Login" } }, { "id": "<RULE_ID_4>", "paused": false, "description": "JS challenge site", "action": "js_challenge", "priority": null, "filter": { "id": "<FILTER_ID_4>", "expression": "not http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"", "paused": false, "description": "not /api" } } ], "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [], "result_info": { "page": 1, "per_page": 25, "count": 4, "total_count": 4, "total_pages": 1 }
}
Get rule by ID
This example returns the firewall rule with ID
<RULE_ID>.
Request
curl -X GET \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/firewall/rules/<RULE_ID>" \-H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \-H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>"
Response
{ "result": { "id": "<RULE_ID>", "paused": false, "description": "do not challenge login from office", "action": "allow", "priority": null, "filter": { "id": "<FILTER_ID>", "expression": "ip.src in {2400:cb00::/32 2803:f800::/32 2c0f:f248::/32 2a06:98c0::/29} and (http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")", "paused": false, "description": "Login from office" } }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}