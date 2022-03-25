Manage firewall rules via the APIs
When it comes to programmatic firewall rule management, Cloudflare offers APIs that work together to achieve the same effect as the UI-based Firewall rules feature in Security.
These APIs are the following:
- Firewall Rules API : Manage firewall rules and their actions, based on criteria separately defined through filters.
- Filters API : Manage the filters that enable rule matching.
- Rules Lists API : Manage named lists of IP addresses that you can use within firewall rules to filter traffic.