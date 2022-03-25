GET examples

​​ Get all filters

This example returns all filters in zone with ID <ZONE_ID> .

Request curl -X GET \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/filters" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>"

Response { "result" : [ { "id" : "<FILTER_ID_1>" , "paused" : false , "description" : "Login from office" , "expression" : "ip.src eq 93.184.216.0 and (http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")" } , { "id" : "<FILTER_ID_2>" , "paused" : false , "description" : "Login" , "expression" : "(http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")" } , { "id" : "<FILTER_ID_3>" , "paused" : false , "description" : "not /api" , "expression" : "not http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"" } , { "id" : "<FILTER_ID_4>" , "paused" : false , "description" : "/api" , "expression" : "http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"" } , { "id" : "<FILTER_ID_5>" , "paused" : false , "expression" : "ip.src eq 93.184.216.0" } ] , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] , "result_info" : { "page" : 1 , "per_page" : 25 , "count" : 5 , "total_count" : 5 , "total_pages" : 1 } }

​​ Get by filter ID

This example returns the filter with ID <FILTER_ID> .

Request curl -X GET \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/filters/<FILTER_ID>" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>"