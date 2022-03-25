GET examples
Get all filters
This example returns all filters in zone with ID
<ZONE_ID>.
Request
curl -X GET \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/filters" \-H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \-H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>"
Response
{ "result": [ { "id": "<FILTER_ID_1>", "paused": false, "description": "Login from office", "expression": "ip.src eq 93.184.216.0 and (http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")" }, { "id": "<FILTER_ID_2>", "paused": false, "description": "Login", "expression": "(http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")" }, { "id": "<FILTER_ID_3>", "paused": false, "description": "not /api", "expression": "not http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"" }, { "id": "<FILTER_ID_4>", "paused": false, "description": "/api", "expression": "http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"" }, { "id": "<FILTER_ID_5>", "paused": false, "expression": "ip.src eq 93.184.216.0" } ], "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [], "result_info": { "page": 1, "per_page": 25, "count": 5, "total_count": 5, "total_pages": 1 }
}
Get by filter ID
This example returns the filter with ID
<FILTER_ID>.
Request
curl -X GET \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/filters/<FILTER_ID>" \-H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \-H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>"
Response
{ "result": { "id": "<FILTER_ID>", "paused": false, "description": "Login from office", "expression": "ip.src eq 93.184.216.0 and (http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}