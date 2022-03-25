PUT examples
Update multiple rules
This example updates several firewall rules using a single API call.
You can include up to 25 rules in the JSON object array (
-d flag) to update as a batch. The batch is handled as a transaction.
Request
curl -X PUT \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/firewall/rules" \-H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \-H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \-H "Content-Type: application/json" \-d '[ { "id": "<RULE_ID>", "paused": false, "description": "Challenge site", "action": "challenge", "priority": null, "filter": { "id": "<FILTER_ID>", "expression": "not http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"", "paused": false, "description": "not /api" } }
]'
Response
{ "result": [ { "id": "<RULE_ID>", "paused": false, "description": "Challenge site", "action": "challenge", "priority": null, "filter": { "id": "<FILTER_ID>", "expression": "not http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"", "paused": false, "description": "not /api" } } ], "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}
Update a single rule
This example updates the firewall rule with ID
<RULE_ID>.
You must include the following fields in the request body:
id
action
filter.id
All other fields are optional.
Request
curl -X PUT \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/firewall/rules/<RULE_ID>" \-H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \-H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \-H "Content-Type: application/json" \-d '{ "id": "<RULE_ID>", "paused": false, "description": "Do not challenge login from office IPv6", "action": "allow", "priority": null, "filter": { "id": "<FILTER_ID>", "expression": "ip.src in {2400:cb00::/32 2803:f800::/32 2c0f:f248::/32 2a06:98c0::/29} and (http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")", "paused": false, "description": "Login from office" }
}'
Response
{ "result": { "id": "<RULE_ID>", "paused": false, "description": "Do not challenge login from office IPv6", "action": "allow", "priority": null, "filter": { "id": "<FILTER_ID>", "expression": "ip.src in {2400:cb00::/32 2803:f800::/32 2c0f:f248::/32 2a06:98c0::/29} and (http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")", "paused": false, "description": "Login from office" } }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}