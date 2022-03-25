Cloudflare Docs
Firewall
Cloudflare Docs
Firewall
PUT examples

Update multiple rules

This example updates several firewall rules using a single API call.

You can include up to 25 rules in the JSON object array (-d flag) to update as a batch. The batch is handled as a transaction.

Request
curl -X PUT \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/firewall/rules" \
-H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '[
  {
    "id": "<RULE_ID>",
    "paused": false,
    "description": "Challenge site",
    "action": "challenge",
    "priority": null,
    "filter": {
      "id": "<FILTER_ID>",
      "expression": "not http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"",
      "paused": false,
      "description": "not /api"
    }
  }

]'

Response
{
  "result": [
    {
      "id": "<RULE_ID>",
      "paused": false,
      "description": "Challenge site",
      "action": "challenge",
      "priority": null,
      "filter": {
        "id": "<FILTER_ID>",
        "expression": "not http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"",
        "paused": false,
        "description": "not /api"
      }
    }
  ],
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []

}

Update a single rule

This example updates the firewall rule with ID <RULE_ID>.

You must include the following fields in the request body:

  • id
  • action
  • filter.id

All other fields are optional.

Request
curl -X PUT \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/firewall/rules/<RULE_ID>" \
-H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-d '{
  "id": "<RULE_ID>",
  "paused": false,
  "description": "Do not challenge login from office IPv6",
  "action": "allow",
  "priority": null,
  "filter": {
    "id": "<FILTER_ID>",
    "expression": "ip.src in {2400:cb00::/32 2803:f800::/32 2c0f:f248::/32 2a06:98c0::/29} and (http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")",
    "paused": false,
    "description": "Login from office"
  }

}' 
Response
{
  "result": {
    "id": "<RULE_ID>",
    "paused": false,
    "description": "Do not challenge login from office IPv6",
    "action": "allow",
    "priority": null,
    "filter": {
      "id": "<FILTER_ID>",
      "expression": "ip.src in {2400:cb00::/32 2803:f800::/32 2c0f:f248::/32 2a06:98c0::/29} and (http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")",
      "paused": false,
      "description": "Login from office"
    }
  },
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []

}