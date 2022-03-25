PUT examples

This example updates several firewall rules using a single API call.

You can include up to 25 rules in the JSON object array ( -d flag) to update as a batch. The batch is handled as a transaction.

Request curl -X PUT \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/firewall/rules" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d ' [ { "id" : "<RULE_ID>" , "paused" : false , "description" : "Challenge site" , "action" : "challenge" , "priority" : null , "filter" : { "id" : "<FILTER_ID>" , "expression" : "not http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"" , "paused" : false , "description" : "not /api" } } ] '

Note PUT does not update the filter specified. It only looks at the filter ID ( <FILTER_ID> ) to update the rule with a new filter. To update the filter, use the Filters API .

Response { "result" : [ { "id" : "<RULE_ID>" , "paused" : false , "description" : "Challenge site" , "action" : "challenge" , "priority" : null , "filter" : { "id" : "<FILTER_ID>" , "expression" : "not http.request.uri.path matches \"^/api/.*$\"" , "paused" : false , "description" : "not /api" } } ] , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

This example updates the firewall rule with ID <RULE_ID> .

You must include the following fields in the request body:

id

action

filter.id

All other fields are optional.

Request curl -X PUT \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/firewall/rules/<RULE_ID>" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d ' { "id" : "<RULE_ID>" , "paused" : false , "description" : "Do not challenge login from office IPv6" , "action" : "allow" , "priority" : null , "filter" : { "id" : "<FILTER_ID>" , "expression" : "ip.src in {2400:cb00::/32 2803:f800::/32 2c0f:f248::/32 2a06:98c0::/29} and (http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")" , "paused" : false , "description" : "Login from office" } } '

Response { "result" : { "id" : "<RULE_ID>" , "paused" : false , "description" : "Do not challenge login from office IPv6" , "action" : "allow" , "priority" : null , "filter" : { "id" : "<FILTER_ID>" , "expression" : "ip.src in {2400:cb00::/32 2803:f800::/32 2c0f:f248::/32 2a06:98c0::/29} and (http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\")" , "paused" : false , "description" : "Login from office" } } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }