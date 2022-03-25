Cloudflare Docs
Firewall
Cloudflare Docs
Firewall
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Firewall on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

JSON object

Filters object structure and properties

A JSON response for the Filters API has this structure:

{
  "id": "6f58318e7fa2477a23112e8118c66f61",
  "expression": "http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\"",
  "paused": true,
  "description": "WordPress login paths",
  "ref": ""

}

The following table summarizes the object properties:

PropertyDescriptionConstraints
id
String		A UUIDv4 identifier generated by Cloudflare.

Unique, read only

Length: 32 characters

expression
String		A Rules language expression used to evaluate requests. For more information, refer to Rule expressions.
paused
Boolean		Returns true when the filter is not active. Use ref to enable/disable the filter.Default: false
description
String		An informative summary of the filter.Maximum length: 500 characters
ref
String		A short string for tagging filters.Maximum length: 50 characters