JSON object
Filters object structure and properties
A JSON response for the Filters API has this structure:
{ "id": "6f58318e7fa2477a23112e8118c66f61", "expression": "http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\"", "paused": true, "description": "WordPress login paths", "ref": ""
}
The following table summarizes the object properties:
|Property
|Description
|Constraints
id
String
|A UUIDv4 identifier generated by Cloudflare.
Unique, read only
Length: 32 characters
expression
String
|A Rules language expression used to evaluate requests. For more information, refer to Rule expressions.
paused
Boolean
|Returns
true when the filter is not active. Use
ref to enable/disable the filter.
|Default:
false
description
String
|An informative summary of the filter.
|Maximum length: 500 characters
ref
String
|A short string for tagging filters.
|Maximum length: 50 characters