D1 client API
Prepared and static statements
As part of our Client API, both static and prepared statements are supported. Best practice is to use prepared statements which are precompiled objects used by the database to run the SQL. This is because prepared statements lead to overall faster execution and prevent SQL injection attacks.
Below is an example of a prepared statement:
const stmt = db.prepare('SELECT * FROM users WHERE name = ?1').bind('Joe');
However, if you still choose to use a static statement you can use the following as an example:
const stmt = db.prepare('SELECT * FROM users WHERE name = "John Doe"');
Parameter binding
We follow the SQLite convention for prepared statements parameter binding. Currently we only support Ordered (?NNNN) and Anonymous (?) parameters. In the future we will support named parameters as well.
|Syntax
|Type
|Description
?NNN
|Ordered
|A question mark followed by a number NNN holds a spot for the NNN-th parameter. NNN must be between 1 and SQLITE_MAX_VARIABLE_NUMBER
?
|Anonymous
|A question mark that is not followed by a number creates a parameter with a number one greater than the largest parameter number already assigned. If this means the parameter number is greater than SQLITE_MAX_VARIABLE_NUMBER, it is an error. This parameter format is provided for compatibility with other database engines. But because it is easy to miscount the question marks, the use of this parameter format is discouraged. Programmers are encouraged to use one of the symbolic formats below or the
?NNN format above instead
To bind a parameter we use the method:
stmt.bind()
Order and anonymous examples:
const stmt = db.prepare('SELECT * FROM users WHERE name = ?').bind( 'John Doe' );
const stmt = db.prepare('SELECT * FROM users WHERE name = ? AND age = ?').bind( 'John Doe', 41 );
const stmt = db.prepare('SELECT * FROM users WHERE name = ?2 AND age = ?1').bind( 41, 'John Doe' );
Type conversion
Type conversion from Javascript inputs to D1 inputs is as follows:
|Javascript
|D1
|null
NULL
|Number
REAL
|Number[^1]
INTEGER
|String
TEXT
|ArrayBuffer
BLOB
[^1]: D1 supports 64-bit signed INTEGERs internally, however we don’t support BigInts in the API yet. Javascript integer’s are safe up to Number.MAX_SAFE_INTEGER.
- Booleans will be turned into integers where 1 is
TRUEand 0 is
FALSE.
Return object
The methods
stmt.run(),
stmt.all() and
db.batch() return an object that contains the results (if applicable), the success status, and a meta object with the internal duration of the operation in milliseconds.
{ results: array | null, // [] if empty, or null if it doesn't apply success: boolean, // true if the operation was successful, false otherwise meta: { duration: number, // duration of the operation in milliseconds }
}
Example:
const { duration } = (await db.prepare('INSERT INTO users (name, age) VALUES (?1, ?2)').bind( "John", 42 ).run()).meta;
console.log(duration); // 0.172
Query statement methods
- The D1 API supports the following query statement methods:
await stmt.first( [column] )
await stmt.all()
await stmt.raw()
await stmt.run()
await db.dump()
await db.exec()
await stmt.first([column])
Returns the first row of the results. This does not return metadata like the other methods. Instead it returns the object directly.
Get a specific column from the first row:
const stmt = db.prepare('SELECT COUNT(*) AS total FROM users');
const total = await stmt.first('total');console.log(total); // 50
Get all the the columns from the first row:
const stmt = db.prepare('SELECT COUNT(*) AS total FROM users');
const values = await stmt.first();console.log(values); // { total: 50 }
If the query returns no rows, then first() will return
null.
If the query returns rows, but
column does not exist, then first() will throw the
D1_ERROR exception.
await stmt.all( [column] )
Returns all rows and metadata.
const stmt = db.prepare('SELECT name, age FROM users LIMIT 3');
const { results } = await stmt.all();console.log(results);
/*[ { name: "John", age: 42, }, { name: "Anthony", age: 37, }, { name: "Dave", age: 29, }, ]*/
await stmt.raw()
Same as stmt.all(), but returns an array of rows instead of objects.
const stmt = db.prepare('SELECT name, age FROM users LIMIT 3');
const raw = await stmt.raw();console.log(raw);
/*[ [ "John", 42 ], [ "Anthony", 37 ], [ "Dave", 29 ],]*/console.log(raw.map(row => row.join(',')).join("\n"));
/*John,42Anthony,37Dave,29*/
await stmt.run()
Runs the query/queries, but returns no results. Instead, run() returns the metrics only. Useful for write operations like UPDATE, DELETE or INSERT.
const info = await db.prepare('INSERT INTO users (name, age) VALUES (?1, ?2)') .bind( "John", 42 ) .run()
console.log(info);
/*{ success: true meta: { duration: 62, }}*/
await db.dump()
Dumps the entire D1 database to an SQLite compatible file inside an ArrayBuffer.
const dump = await db.dump()
return new Response(dump, { status: 200, headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/octet-stream' }
};
await db.exec()
Executes one or more queries directly without prepared statements or parameters binding. This method can have poorer performance (prepared statements can be reused in some cases) and, more importantly, is less safe. Only use this method for maintenance and one-shot tasks (example: migration jobs). The input can be one or multiple queries separated by \n. If an error occurs, an exception is thrown with the query and error messages (see below for Errors), execution stops and further statements are not executed.
const migration = await fetch('/migration.sql');
const out = await db.exec(migration.text());console.log(out);
/*{ count: 80, duration: 76}*/
Reusing prepared statements
Prepared statements can be reused with new bindings:
const stmt = db.prepare('SELECT name, age FROM users WHERE age < ?1');
const young = await stmt.bind(20).all();console.log(young);
/*{ results: [...], success: true meta: { duration: 31, }}*/ const old = await stmt.bind(80).all();console.log(old);
/*{ results: [...], success: true meta: { duration: 29, }}*/
Batch statements
Batching sends multiple SQL statements inside a single call to the database. This can have a huge performance impact as it reduces latency from network round trips to D1. D1 operates in auto-commit. Our implementation guarantees that each statement in the list will execute and commit, sequentially, non-concurrently.
Batched statements are SQL transactions. If a statement in the sequence fails, then an error is returned for that specific statement, and it aborts or rolls back the entire sequence.
db.batch()
To send batch statements, we feed batch() with a list of prepared statements and get the results in the same order.
await db.batch([ db.prepare("UPDATE users SET name = ?1 WHERE id = ?2").bind( "John", 17 ), db.prepare("UPDATE users SET age = ?1 WHERE id = ?2").bind( 35, 19 ),
]);
You can construct batches reusing the same prepared statement:
const stmt = db.prepare("SELECT * FROM users WHERE name = ?1");
const rows = await db.batch([ stmt.bind("John"), stmt.bind("Anthony"),
]);
console.log(rows[0].results);
/*[ { name: "John Clemente", age: 42, }, { name: "John Davis", age: 37, }, ]*/console.log(rows[1].results);
/*[ { name: "Anthony Hopkins", age: 66, }, ]*/
PRAGMA statements
D1 supports the following SQLite PRAGMA statements:
|PRAGMA
|Description
table_list
|Returns information about the tables and views in the schema, one table per row of output
table_info
|This pragma returns one row for each column in the named table. Columns in the result set include the column name, data type, whether or not the column can be NULL, and the default value for the column
foreign_keys
|Query, set, or clear the enforcement of foreign key constraints
Other PRAGMAs are disabled because of D1 implementation specifics.
const r = await db.batch([ db.prepare("PRAGMA table_list"), db.prepare("PRAGMA table_info(my_table)"),
]);console.log(r);
/*[ { "results": [ { "schema": "main", "name": "my_table", "type": "table", "ncol": 3, "wr": 0, "strict": 0 }, ... ] }, { "results": [ { "cid": 0, "name": "cid", "type": "INTEGER", "notnull": 0, "dflt_value": null, "pk": 1 }, ... ] }]
*/
Errors
The
stmt. and
db. methods will throw a Error object whenever an error occurs.
D1 Javascript Errors use cause property for details.
new Error("D1_ERROR", { cause: new Error("Error detail") })
To capture exceptions:
try { await db.exec("INSERTZ INTO my_table (name, employees) VALUES ()");
} catch (e: any) { console.log({ message: e.message, cause: e.cause.message, });
}
/*{ "message": "D1_EXEC_ERROR", "cause": "Error in line 1: INSERTZ INTO my_table (name, employees) VALUES (): sql error: near \"INSERTZ\": syntax error in INSERTZ INTO my_table (name, employees) VALUES () at offset 0"}*/
Error list
|Message
|Cause
D1_ERROR
|Generic error
D1_COLUMN_NOTFOUND
|Column not found
D1_DUMP_ERROR
|Database dump error
D1_EXEC_ERROR
|Exec error in line x: y error