Limits and Billing

While D1 is in Alpha, there are some limits to be aware of prior to begin testing.

Database size : You can have a max database size of 100 MB. There are no limitations on rows and columns as long as your database falls within the size limitation.

: You can have a max database size of 100 MB. There are no limitations on rows and columns as long as your database falls within the size limitation. Databases per account : Create up to 10 D1 databases on a single account. If more is needed, please reach out to the team.

: Create up to 10 D1 databases on a single account. If more is needed, please reach out to the team. Backups: Backups will not be automatic. They must be manually triggered.

Note: If you would like to explore other storage solutions for your application, Cloudflare also offers Workers KV, Durable Objects and R2.

Similar to R2 we will be keeping D1 free of egress charges. In the future, you can expect pricing to reflect other Cloudflare storage products where you will only be charged for base storage plus any database operations performed.

However while in Alpha, D1 will be free for all users to test and experiment with.