Database commands
D1 supports a number of database-level commands that allow you to list tables, indexes, and inspect the schema for a given table or index.
Commands
You can execute any of these commands via the D1 console in the Cloudflare dashboard,
wrangler d1 execute, or with the D1 client API.
PRAGMA table_list
Lists the tables in the database. This includes the system tables maintained by D1.
┌────────┬────────────────────┬───────┬──────┬────┬────────┐│ schema │ name │ type │ ncol │ wr │ strict │├────────┼────────────────────┼───────┼──────┼────┼────────┤│ main │ _cf_KV │ table │ 2 │ 1 │ 0 │├────────┼────────────────────┼───────┼──────┼────┼────────┤│ main │ sqlite_schema │ table │ 5 │ 0 │ 0 │├────────┼────────────────────┼───────┼──────┼────┼────────┤│ temp │ sqlite_temp_schema │ table │ 5 │ 0 │ 0 │└────────┴────────────────────┴───────┴──────┴────┴────────┘
PRAGMA table_info(TABLE_NAME)
Shows the schema (columns, types, null, default values) for the given
TABLE_NAME.
┌─────┬────────────────┬───────────────┬─────────┬────────────┬────┐│ cid │ name │ type │ notnull │ dflt_value │ pk │├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤│ 0 │ Id │ INTEGER │ 0 │ │ 1 │├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤│ 1 │ CustomerId │ VARCHAR(8000) │ 0 │ │ 0 │├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤│ 2 │ EmployeeId │ INTEGER │ 1 │ │ 0 │├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤│ 3 │ OrderDate │ VARCHAR(8000) │ 0 │ │ 0 │├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤│ 4 │ RequiredDate │ VARCHAR(8000) │ 0 │ │ 0 │├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤│ 5 │ ShippedDate │ VARCHAR(8000) │ 0 │ │ 0 │├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤│ 6 │ ShipVia │ INTEGER │ 0 │ │ 0 │├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤│ 7 │ Freight │ DECIMAL │ 1 │ │ 0 │├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤│ 8 │ ShipName │ VARCHAR(8000) │ 0 │ │ 0 │├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤│ 9 │ ShipAddress │ VARCHAR(8000) │ 0 │ │ 0 │├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤│ 10 │ ShipCity │ VARCHAR(8000) │ 0 │ │ 0 │├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤│ 11 │ ShipRegion │ VARCHAR(8000) │ 0 │ │ 0 │├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤│ 12 │ ShipPostalCode │ VARCHAR(8000) │ 0 │ │ 0 │├─────┼────────────────┼───────────────┼─────────┼────────────┼────┤│ 13 │ ShipCountry │ VARCHAR(8000) │ 0 │ │ 0 │└─────┴────────────────┴───────────────┴─────────┴────────────┴────┘
PRAGMA table_xinfo(TABLE_NAME)
Similar to
PRAGMA table_info(TABLE_NAME) but also includes generated columns.
PRAGMA index_list(TABLE_NAME)
Show the indexes for the given
TABLE_NAME.
┌─────┬───────────────────┬────────┬────────┬─────────┐│ seq │ name │ unique │ origin │ partial │├─────┼───────────────────┼────────┼────────┼─────────┤│ 0 │ idx_ordered_users │ 0 │ c │ 0 │└─────┴───────────────────┴────────┴────────┴─────────┘
PRAGMA index_info(INDEX_NAME)
Show the indexed column(s) for the given
INDEX_NAME.
┌───────┬─────┬────────────┐│ seqno │ cid │ name │├───────┼─────┼────────────┤│ 0 │ 2 │ created_at │└───────┴─────┴────────────┘
Query
sqlite_master
You can also query the
sqlite_master table to show all tables, indexes, and the original SQL used to generate them:
SELECT name, sql FROM sqlite_master"
{"name": "users","sql": "CREATE TABLE users ( user_id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY, email_address TEXT, created_at INTEGER, deleted INTEGER, settings TEXT)"},{"name": "idx_ordered_users","sql": "CREATE INDEX idx_ordered_users ON users(created_at DESC)"},{"name": "Order","sql": "CREATE TABLE \"Order\" ( \"Id\" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY, \"CustomerId\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"EmployeeId\" INTEGER NOT NULL, \"OrderDate\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"RequiredDate\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"ShippedDate\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"ShipVia\" INTEGER NULL, \"Freight\" DECIMAL NOT NULL, \"ShipName\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"ShipAddress\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"ShipCity\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"ShipRegion\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"ShipPostalCode\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"ShipCountry\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL)"},{"name": "Product","sql": "CREATE TABLE \"Product\" ( \"Id\" INTEGER PRIMARY KEY, \"ProductName\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"SupplierId\" INTEGER NOT NULL, \"CategoryId\" INTEGER NOT NULL, \"QuantityPerUnit\" VARCHAR(8000) NULL, \"UnitPrice\" DECIMAL NOT NULL, \"UnitsInStock\" INTEGER NOT NULL, \"UnitsOnOrder\" INTEGER NOT NULL, \"ReorderLevel\" INTEGER NOT NULL, \"Discontinued\" INTEGER NOT NULL)"}
