Changelog

​​ New experimental backend

D1 has a new experimental storage back end that dramatically improves query throughput, latency and reliability. The experimental back end will become the default back end in the near future. To create a database using the experimental backend, use wrangler and set the --experimental-backend flag when creating a database:

$ wrangler d1 create your-database --experimental-backend

Read more about the experimental back end in the announcement blog External link icon Open external link .

​​ Location hints

You can now provide a location hint when creating a D1 database, which will influence where the leader (writer) is located. By default, D1 will automatically create your database in a location close to where you issued the request to create a database. In most cases this allows D1 to choose the optimal location for your database on your behalf.

​​ Query JSON

New documentation has been published that covers D1’s extensive JSON function support. JSON functions allow you to parse, query and modify JSON directly from your SQL queries, reducing the number of round trips to your database, or data queried.