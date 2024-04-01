Foreign keys

D1 supports defining and enforcing foreign key constraints across tables in a database.

Foreign key constraints allow you to enforce relationships across tables. For example, creating a strict binding between a user_id in a users table and the user_id in an orders table, so that no order can be created against a user that does not exist.

Foreign key constraints can also prevent you from deleting rows that reference rows in other tables: for example, deleting rows from the users table when rows in the orders table refer to them.

By default, D1 enforces that foreign key constraints are valid within all queries and migrations. This is identical to the behaviour you would observe when setting PRAGMA foreign_keys = on in SQLite for every transaction.

​​ Defer foreign key constraints

When running a query, migration or importing data against a D1 database, there may be situations in which you need to disable foreign key validation during table creation or changes to your schema.

D1’s foreign key enforcement is equivalent to SQLite’s PRAGMA foreign_keys = on directive. Because D1 runs every query inside an implicit transaction, user queries cannot change this during a query or migration.

Instead, D1 allows you to call PRAGMA defer_foreign_keys = on or off , which allows you to violate foreign key constraints temporarily (until the end of the current tranasction).

This does not disable foreign key enforcement outside of the current transaction: if you have not resolved outstanding foreign key violations at the end of your transaction, it will fail with a FOREIGN KEY constraint failed error.

To defer foreign key enforcement, set PRAGMA defer_foreign_keys = on at the start of your transaction, or ahead of changes that would violate constraints:

PRAGMA defer_foreign_keys = on ALTER TABLE users . . . PRAGMA defer_foreign_keys = off

You can also explicitly set PRAGMA defer_foreign_keys = on immediately after you have resolved outstanding foreign key constraints. If there are still outstanding foreign key constraints, you will receive a FOREIGN KEY constraint failed error and will need to resolve the violation.

​​ Define a foreign key relationship

A foreign key relationship can be defined when creating a table via CREATE TABLE or when adding a column to an existing table via an ALTER TABLE statement.

To illustrate this with an example based on an e-commerce website with two tables:

A users table that defines common properties about a user account, including a unique user_id identifier

table that defines common properties about a user account, including a unique identifier An orders table that maps an order back to a user_id in the user table.

This mapping is defined as FOREIGN KEY , which ensures that:

You cannot delete a row from the users table that would violate the foreign key constraint. In practice, this means that you can’t end up with orders that do not have a valid user to map back to.

table that would violate the foreign key constraint. In practice, this means that you can’t end up with orders that do not have a valid user to map back to. orders are always defined against a valid user_id , mitigating the risk of creating orders that refer to invalid (or non-existant) users.

CREATE TABLE users ( user_id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY , email_address TEXT , name TEXT , metadata TEXT ) CREATE TABLE orders ( order_id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY , status INTEGER , item_desc TEXT , shipped_date INTEGER , user_who_ordered INTEGER , FOREIGN KEY ( user_who_ordered ) REFERENCES users ( user_id ) )

You can define multiple foreign key relationships per-table, and foreign key definitions can reference multiple tables within your overall database schema.

​​ Foreign key actions

You can define actions as part of your foreign key definitions to either limit or propagate changes to a parent row ( REFERENCES table(column) ). This can make using foreign key constraints in your application easier to reason about, and help either clean up related data or prevent data from being islanded.

There are five actions you can set when defining the ON UPDATE and/or ON DELETE clauses as part of a foreign key relationship. You can also define different actions for ON UPDATE and ON DELETE depending on your requirements.

CASCADE - updating or deleting a parent key deletes all child keys (rows) associated it.

- updating or deleting a parent key deletes all child keys (rows) associated it. RESTRICT - a parent key cannot be updated or deleted when any child key refers to it. Unlike the default foreign key enforcement, relationships with RESTRICT applied return errors immediately, and not at the end of the transaction.

- a parent key cannot be updated or deleted when any child key refers to it. Unlike the default foreign key enforcement, relationships with applied return errors immediately, and not at the end of the transaction. SET DEFAULT - set the child column(s) referred to by the foreign key defintion to the DEFAULT value defined in the schema. If no DEFAULT is set on the child columns, you cannot use this action.

- set the child column(s) referred to by the foreign key defintion to the value defined in the schema. If no is set on the child columns, you cannot use this action. SET NULL - set the child column(s) referred to by the foreign key defintion to SQL NULL .

- set the child column(s) referred to by the foreign key defintion to SQL . NO ACTION - take no action.

You should take care when using CASCADE : although it can be the desired behaviour in some cases, deleting child rows across tables can have undesirable effects and/or result in unintended side effects for your users.

In the following example, deleting a user from the users table will delete all related rows in the scores table as we’ve defined ON DELETE CASCADE . This may make sense in our application if we did not want to retain the scores for any users we’ve deleted entirely, but might mean that other users can no longer look up or refer to scores that were still valid.

CREATE TABLE users ( user_id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY , email_address TEXT , ) CREATE TABLE scores ( score_id INTEGER PRIMARY KEY , game TEXT , score INTEGER , player_id INTEGER , FOREIGN KEY ( player_id ) REFERENCES users ( user_id ) ON DELETE CASCADE )