Updates to Account Home - Quick actions, traffic insights, Workers projects, and more

Recently, Account Home has been updated to streamline your workflows:

Recent Workers projects: You'll now find your projects readily accessible from a new Developer Platform tab on Account Home. See recently-modified projects and explore what you can work our developer-focused products.

Traffic and security insights: Get a snapshot of domain performance at a glance with key metrics and trends.

Quick actions: You can now perform common actions for your account, domains, and even Workers in just 1-2 clicks from the 3-dot menu.