SSO for all

Single sign-on (SSO) streamlines the process of logging into Cloudflare for Enterprise customers who manage a custom email domain and manage their own identity provider. Instead of managing a password and two-factor authentication credentials directly for Cloudflare, SSO lets you reuse your existing login infrastructure to seamlessly log in. SSO also provides additional security opportunities such as device health checks which are not available natively within Cloudflare.

Historically, SSO was only available for Enterprise accounts. Today, we are announcing that we are making SSO available to all users for free. We have also added the ability to directly manage SSO configurations using the API. This removes the previous requirement to contact support to configure SSO.