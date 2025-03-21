 Skip to content
Dozens of Cloudflare Terraform Provider resources now have proper drift detection

Cloudflare Fundamentals Terraform

In Cloudflare Terraform Provider versions 5.2.0 and above, dozens of resources now have proper drift detection. Before this fix, these resources would indicate they needed to be updated or replaced — even if there was no real change. Now, you can rely on your terraform plan to only show what resources are expected to change.

This issue affected resources related to these products and features:

  • API Shield
  • Argo Smart Routing
  • Argo Tiered Caching
  • Bot Management
  • BYOIP
  • D1
  • DNS
  • Email Routing
  • Hyperdrive
  • Observatory
  • Pages
  • R2
  • Rules
  • SSL/TLS
  • Waiting Room
  • Workers
  • Zero Trust