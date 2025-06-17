Changelog
Terraform v5.6.0 now available
Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. Unlike the earlier Terraform providers, v5 is automatically generated based on the OpenAPI Schemas for our REST APIs. Since launch, we have seen an unexpectedly high number of issues ↗ reported by customers. These issues currently impact about 15% of resources. We have been working diligently to address these issues across the company, and have released the v5.6.0 release which includes a number of bug fixes. Please keep an eye on this changelog for more information about upcoming releases.
- Broad fixes across resources with recurring diffs, including, but not limited to:
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_identity_provider
cloudflare_zone
-
-
cloudflare_page_rulesruntime panic when setting
cache_levelto
cache_ttl_by_status
- Failure to serialize requests in
cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_config
- Undocumented field 'priority' on
zone_lockdownresource
- Missing importability for
cloudflare_zero_trust_device_default_profile_local_domain_fallbackand
cloudflare_account_subscription
- New resources:
cloudflare_schema_validation_operation_settings
cloudflare_schema_validation_schemas
cloudflare_schema_validation_settings
cloudflare_zero_trust_device_settings
-
- Other bug fixes
For a more detailed look at all of the changes, see the changelog ↗ in GitHub.
- #5098: 500 Server Error on updating 'zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_virtual_network' Terraform resource ↗
- #5148: cloudflare_user_agent_blocking_rule doesn’t actually support user agents ↗
- #5472: cloudflare_zone showing changes in plan after following upgrade steps ↗
- #5508: cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_config failed to serialize http request ↗
- #5509: cloudflare_zone: Problematic Terraform behaviour with paused zones ↗
- #5520: Resource 'cloudflare_magic_wan_static_route' is not working ↗
- #5524: Optional fields cause crash in cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared(s) when left null ↗
- #5526: Provider v5 migration issue: no import method for cloudflare_zero_trust_device_default_profile_local_domain_fallback ↗
- #5532: cloudflare_zero_trust_access_identity_provider detects changes on every plan ↗
- #5561: cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared: cannot rotate tunnel secret ↗
- #5569: cloudflare_zero_trust_device_custom_profile_local_domain_fallback not allowing multiple DNS Server entries ↗
- #5577: Panic modifying page_rule resource ↗
- #5653: cloudflare_zone_setting resource schema confusion in 5.5.0: value vs enabled ↗
If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues ↗ and open a new one if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.
If you are evaluating a move from v4 to v5, please make use of the
migration guide ↗. We have
provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition, although these do not support implementations which
use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of
terraform plan to test
your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our
GitHub repository ↗.