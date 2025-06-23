Cloudflare User Groups & SCIM User Groups are now in GA

We're announcing the GA of User Groups for Cloudflare Dashboard and System for Cross Domain Identity Management (SCIM) User Groups, strengthening our RBAC capabilities with stable, production-ready primitives for managing access at scale.

User Groups [GA]: User Groups are a new Cloudflare IAM primitive that enable administrators to create collections of account members that are treated equally from an access control perspective. User Groups can be assigned permission policies, with individual members in the group inheriting all permissions granted to the User Group. User Groups can be created manually or via our APIs.

SCIM User Groups [GA]: Centralize & simplify your user and group management at scale by syncing memberships directly from your upstream identity provider (like Okta or Entra ID) to the Cloudflare Platform. This ensures Cloudflare stays in sync with your identity provider, letting you apply Permission Policies to those synced groups directly within the Cloudflare Dashboard.

Stability & Scale: These features have undergone extensive testing during the Public Beta period and are now ready for production use across enterprises of all sizes.

Note SCIM Virtual Groups (identified by the pattern CF-<accountID>-<Role Name> in your IdP) are now officially deprecated as of June 2, 2025. SCIM Virtual Groups end-of-life will take effect on December 2, 2025. We strongly recommend migrating to SCIM User Groups to ensure continued support for SCIM synchronization to the Cloudflare Dashboard. If you haven’t used Virtual Groups, no action is required.

