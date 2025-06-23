Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Cloudflare User Groups & SCIM User Groups are now in GA
We're announcing the GA of User Groups for Cloudflare Dashboard and System for Cross Domain Identity Management (SCIM) User Groups, strengthening our RBAC capabilities with stable, production-ready primitives for managing access at scale.
What's New
User Groups [GA]: User Groups are a new Cloudflare IAM primitive that enable administrators to create collections of account members that are treated equally from an access control perspective. User Groups can be assigned permission policies, with individual members in the group inheriting all permissions granted to the User Group. User Groups can be created manually or via our APIs.
SCIM User Groups [GA]: Centralize & simplify your user and group management at scale by syncing memberships directly from your upstream identity provider (like Okta or Entra ID) to the Cloudflare Platform. This ensures Cloudflare stays in sync with your identity provider, letting you apply Permission Policies to those synced groups directly within the Cloudflare Dashboard.
Stability & Scale: These features have undergone extensive testing during the Public Beta period and are now ready for production use across enterprises of all sizes.
For more info: