Revamped Member Management UI

As Cloudflare's platform has grown, so has the need for precise, role-based access control. We’ve redesigned the Member Management experience in the Dashboard to help administrators more easily discover, assign, and refine permissions for specific principals.

What's New

Refreshed member invite flow

We overhauled the Invite Members UI to simplify inviting users and assigning permissions.

Refreshed Members Overview Page

We've updated the Members Overview Page to clearly display:

Member 2FA status

Which members hold Super Admin privileges

API access settings per member

Member onboarding state (accepted vs pending invite)

New Member Permission Policies Details View

We've created a new member details screen that shows all permission policies associated with a member; including policies inherited from group associations to make it easier for members to understand the effective permissions they have.

Improved Member Permission Workflow

We redesigned the permission management experience to make it faster and easier for administrators to review roles and grant access.

Account-scoped Policies Restrictions Relaxed

Previously, customers could only associate a single account-scoped policy with a member. We've relaxed this restriction, and now Administrators can now assign multiple account-scoped policies to the same member; bringing policy assignment behavior in-line with user-groups and providing greater flexibility in managing member permissions.