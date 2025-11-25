Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
You can now review detailed audit logs for cache purge events, giving you visibility into what purge requests were sent, what they contained, and by whom. Audit your purge requests via the Dashboard or API for all purge methods:
- Purge everything
- List of prefixes
- List of tags
- List of hosts
- List of files
The detailed audit payload is visible within the Cloudflare Dashboard (under Manage Account > Audit Logs) and via the API. Below is an example of the Audit Logs v2 payload structure:
To get started, refer to the Audit Logs documentation.
You can now see the exact cache key generated for any request directly in Cloudflare Trace. This visibility helps you troubleshoot cache hits and misses, and verify that your Custom Cache Keys — configured via Cache Rules or Page Rules — are working as intended.
Previously, diagnosing caching behavior required inferring the key from configuration settings. Now, you can confirm that your custom logic for headers, query strings, and device types is correctly applied.
Access Trace via the dashboard or API, either manually for ad-hoc debugging or automated as part of your quality-of-service monitoring.
If you have a Cache Rule that segments content based on a specific cookie (for example,
user_region), run a Trace with that cookie present to confirm the
user_regionvalue appears in the resulting cache key.
The Trace response includes the cache key in the
cacheobject:
To learn more, refer to the Trace documentation and our guide on Custom Cache Keys.
Smart Tiered Cache now falls back to Generic Tiered Cache when the origin location cannot be determined, improving cache precision for your content.
Previously, when Smart Tiered Cache was unable to select the optimal upper tier (such as when origins are masked by Anycast IPs), latency could be negatively impacted. This fallback now uses Generic Tiered Cache instead, providing better performance and cache efficiency.
When Smart Tiered Cache falls back to Generic Tiered Cache:
- Multiple upper-tiers: Uses all of Cloudflare's global data centers as a network of upper-tiers instead of a single optimal location.
- Distributed cache requests: Lower-tier data centers can query any available upper-tier for cached content.
- Improved global coverage: Provides better cache hit ratios across geographically distributed visitors.
- Automatic fallback: Seamlessly transitions when origin location cannot be determined, such as with Anycast-masked origins.
- Preserves high performance during fallback: Smart Tiered Cache now maintains strong cache efficiency even when optimal upper tier selection is not possible.
- Minimizes latency impact: Automatically uses Generic Tiered Cache topology to keep performance high when origin location cannot be determined.
- Seamless experience: No configuration changes or intervention required when fallback occurs.
- Improved resilience: Smart Tiered Cache remains effective across diverse origin infrastructure, including Anycast-masked origins.
This improvement is automatically applied to all zones using Smart Tiered Cache. No action is required on your part.
You can now programmatically override Cache Rules using the
cfobject in the
fetch()command. This feature gives you fine-grained control over caching behavior on a per-request basis, allowing Workers to customize cache settings dynamically based on request properties, user context, or business logic.
Using the
cfobject in
fetch(), you can override specific Cache Rules settings by:
- Setting custom cache options: Pass cache properties in the
cfobject as the second argument to
fetch()to override default Cache Rules.
- Dynamic cache control: Apply different caching strategies based on request headers, cookies, or other runtime conditions.
- Per-request customization: Bypass or modify Cache Rules for individual requests while maintaining default behavior for others.
- Programmatic cache management: Implement complex caching logic that adapts to your application's needs.
Workers can override the following Cache Rules settings through the
cfobject:
cacheEverything: Treat all content as static and cache all file types beyond the default cached content.
cacheTtl: Set custom time-to-live values in seconds for cached content at the edge, regardless of origin headers.
cacheTtlByStatus: Set different TTLs based on the response status code (for example,
{ "200-299": 86400, 404: 1, "500-599": 0 }).
cacheKey: Customize cache keys to control which requests are treated as the same for caching purposes (Enterprise only).
cacheTags: Append additional cache tags for targeted cache purging operations.
- Enhanced flexibility: Customize cache behavior without modifying zone-level Cache Rules.
- Dynamic optimization: Adjust caching strategies in real-time based on request context.
- Simplified configuration: Reduce the number of Cache Rules needed by handling edge cases programmatically.
- Improved performance: Fine-tune cache behavior for specific use cases to maximize hit rates.
To get started, refer to the Workers Fetch API documentation and the cf object properties documentation.
- Setting custom cache options: Pass cache properties in the
You can now access all Cloudflare cache purge methods — no matter which plan you’re on. Whether you need to update a single asset or instantly invalidate large portions of your site’s content, you now have the same powerful tools previously reserved for Enterprise customers.
Anyone on Cloudflare can now:
- Purge Everything: Clears all cached content associated with a website.
- Purge by Prefix: Targets URLs sharing a common prefix.
- Purge by Hostname: Invalidates content by specific hostnames.
- Purge by URL (single-file purge): Precisely targets individual URLs.
- Purge by Tag: Uses Cache-Tag response headers to invalidate grouped assets, offering flexibility for complex cache management scenarios.
Want to learn how each purge method works, when to use them, or what limits apply to your plan? Dive into our purge cache documentation and API reference ↗ for all the details.
You can now configure HTTP/2 multiplexing settings for origin connections on Enterprise plans. This feature allows you to optimize how Cloudflare manages concurrent requests over HTTP/2 connections to your origin servers, improving cache efficiency and reducing connection overhead.
HTTP/2 multiplexing allows multiple requests to be sent over a single TCP connection. With this configuration option, you can:
- Control concurrent streams: Adjust the maximum number of concurrent streams per connection.
- Optimize connection reuse: Fine-tune connection pooling behavior for your origin infrastructure.
- Reduce connection overhead: Minimize the number of TCP connections required between Cloudflare and your origin.
- Improve cache performance: Better connection management can enhance cache fetch efficiency.
- Customizable performance: Tailor multiplexing settings to your origin's capabilities.
- Reduced latency: Fewer connection handshakes improve response times.
- Lower origin load: More efficient connection usage reduces server resource consumption.
- Enhanced scalability: Better connection management supports higher traffic volumes.
Enterprise customers can configure HTTP/2 multiplexing settings in the Cloudflare Dashboard ↗ or through our API.
You can now implement our child safety tooling, the CSAM Scanning Tool, more easily. Instead of requiring external reporting credentials, you only need a verified email address for notifications to onboard. This change makes the tool more accessible to a wider range of customers.
How It Works
When enabled, the tool automatically hashes images for enabled websites as they enter the Cloudflare cache ↗. These hashes are then checked against a database of known abusive images.
- Potential match detected?
- The content URL is blocked, and
- Cloudflare will notify you about the found matches via the provided email address.
Updated Service-Specific Terms
We have also made updates to our Service-Specific Terms ↗ to reflect these changes.
- Potential match detected?
You can now achieve higher cache hit rates and reduce origin load when using Load Balancing with Smart Tiered Cache. Cloudflare automatically selects a single, optimal tiered data center for all origins in your Load Balancing Pool.
When you use Load Balancing with Smart Tiered Cache, Cloudflare analyzes performance metrics across your pool's origins and automatically selects the optimal Upper Tier data center for the entire pool. This means:
- Consistent cache location: All origins in the pool share the same Upper Tier cache.
- Higher HIT rates: Requests for the same content hit the cache more frequently.
- Reduced origin requests: Fewer requests reach your origin servers.
- Improved performance: Faster response times for cache HITs.
To get started, enable Smart Tiered Cache on your zone and configure your Load Balancing Pool.
You can now reduce latency and lower R2 egress costs automatically when using Smart Tiered Cache with R2. Cloudflare intelligently selects a tiered data center close to your R2 bucket location, creating an efficient caching topology without additional configuration.
When you enable Smart Tiered Cache for zones using R2 as an origin, Cloudflare automatically:
- Identifies your R2 bucket location: Determines the geographical region where your R2 bucket is stored.
- Selects an optimal Upper Tier: Chooses a data center close to your bucket as the common Upper Tier cache.
- Routes requests efficiently: All cache misses in edge locations route through this Upper Tier before reaching R2.
- Automatic optimization: No manual configuration required.
- Lower egress costs: Fewer requests to R2 reduce egress charges.
- Improved hit ratio: Common Upper Tier increases cache efficiency.
- Reduced latency: Upper Tier proximity to R2 minimizes fetch times.
To get started, enable Smart Tiered Cache on your zone using R2 as an origin.
You can now stage and test cache configurations before deploying them to production. Versioned environments let you safely validate cache rules, purge operations, and configuration changes without affecting live traffic.
With versioned environments, you can:
- Create staging versions of your cache configuration.
- Test cache rules in a non-production environment.
- Purge staged content independently from production.
- Validate changes before promoting to production.
This capability integrates with Cloudflare's broader versioning system, allowing you to manage cache configurations alongside other zone settings.
- Risk-free testing: Validate configuration changes without impacting production.
- Independent purging: Clear staging cache without affecting live content.
- Deployment confidence: Catch issues before they reach end users.
- Team collaboration: Multiple team members can work on different versions.
To get started, refer to the version management documentation.
Enterprise customers can now optimize cache hit ratios for content that varies by device, language, or referrer by sharding cache using up to ten values from previously restricted headers with custom cache keys.
When configuring custom cache keys, you can now include values from these headers to create distinct cache entries:
accept*headers (for example,
accept,
accept-encoding,
accept-language): Serve different cached versions based on content negotiation.
refererheader: Cache content differently based on the referring page or site.
user-agentheader: Maintain separate caches for different browsers, devices, or bots.
- Content varies significantly by device type (mobile vs desktop).
- Different language or encoding preferences require distinct responses.
- Referrer-specific content optimization is needed.
This configuration creates separate cache entries based on the
accept-languageand
user-agentheaders, while also considering whether the
refererheader is present.
To get started, refer to the custom cache keys documentation.
-
You can now create optimized cache rules instantly with one-click templates, eliminating the complexity of manual rule configuration.
- Navigate to Rules > Templates in your Cloudflare dashboard.
- Select a template for your use case.
- Click to apply the template with sensible defaults.
- Customize as needed for your specific requirements.
- Cache everything: Adjust the cache level for all requests.
- Bypass cache for everything: Bypass cache for all requests.
- Cache default file extensions: Replicate Page Rules caching behavior by making only default extensions eligible for cache.
- Bypass cache on cookie: Bypass cache for requests containing specific cookies.
- Set edge cache time: Cache responses with status code between 200 and 599 on the Cloudflare edge.
- Set browser cache time: Adjust how long a browser should cache a resource.
To get started, go to Rules > Templates ↗ in the dashboard. For more information, refer to the Cache Rules documentation.
You can now achieve higher cache hit ratios with Generic Global Tiered Cache. Regional content hashing routes content consistently to the same upper-tier data centers, eliminating redundant caching and reducing origin load.
Regional content hashing groups data centers by region and uses consistent hashing to route content to designated upper-tier caches:
- Same content always routes to the same upper-tier data center within a region.
- Eliminates redundant copies across multiple upper-tier caches.
- Increases the likelihood of cache HITs for the same content.
A popular image requested from multiple edge locations in a region:
- Before: Cached at 3-4 different upper-tier data centers
- After: Cached at 1 designated upper-tier data center
- Result: 3-4x fewer cache MISSes, reducing origin load and improving performance
To get started, enable Generic Global Tiered Cache on your zone.