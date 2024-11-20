Smart Tiered Cache automatically optimizes R2 caching

You can now reduce latency and lower R2 egress costs automatically when using Smart Tiered Cache with R2. Cloudflare intelligently selects a tiered data center close to your R2 bucket location, creating an efficient caching topology without additional configuration.

How it works

When you enable Smart Tiered Cache for zones using R2 as an origin, Cloudflare automatically:

Identifies your R2 bucket location: Determines the geographical region where your R2 bucket is stored. Selects an optimal Upper Tier: Chooses a data center close to your bucket as the common Upper Tier cache. Routes requests efficiently: All cache misses in edge locations route through this Upper Tier before reaching R2.

Benefits

Automatic optimization : No manual configuration required.

: No manual configuration required. Lower egress costs : Fewer requests to R2 reduce egress charges.

: Fewer requests to R2 reduce egress charges. Improved hit ratio : Common Upper Tier increases cache efficiency.

: Common Upper Tier increases cache efficiency. Reduced latency: Upper Tier proximity to R2 minimizes fetch times.

Get started

To get started, enable Smart Tiered Cache on your zone using R2 as an origin.