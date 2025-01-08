Smart Tiered Cache optimizes Load Balancing Pools

You can now achieve higher cache hit rates and reduce origin load when using Load Balancing with Smart Tiered Cache. Cloudflare automatically selects a single, optimal tiered data center for all origins in your Load Balancing Pool.

How it works

When you use Load Balancing with Smart Tiered Cache, Cloudflare analyzes performance metrics across your pool's origins and automatically selects the optimal Upper Tier data center for the entire pool. This means:

Consistent cache location : All origins in the pool share the same Upper Tier cache.

: All origins in the pool share the same Upper Tier cache. Higher HIT rates : Requests for the same content hit the cache more frequently.

: Requests for the same content hit the cache more frequently. Reduced origin requests : Fewer requests reach your origin servers.

: Fewer requests reach your origin servers. Improved performance: Faster response times for cache HITs.

Example workflow

Load Balancing Pool: api-pool ├── Origin 1: api-1.example.com ├── Origin 2: api-2.example.com └── Origin 3: api-3.example.com ↓ Selected Upper Tier: [Optimal data center based on pool performance]

Get started

To get started, enable Smart Tiered Cache on your zone and configure your Load Balancing Pool.