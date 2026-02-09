Changelog
AI Crawl Control metrics have been enhanced with new views, improved filtering, and better data visualization.
Path pattern grouping
- In the Metrics tab > Most popular paths table, use the new Patterns tab that groups requests by URI pattern (
/blog/*,
/api/v1/*,
/docs/*) to identify which site areas crawlers target most. Refer to the screenshot above.
Enhanced referral analytics
- Destination patterns show which site areas receive AI-driven referral traffic.
- In the Metrics tab, a new Referrals over time chart shows trends by operator or source.
Data transfer metrics
- In the Metrics tab > Allowed requests over time chart, toggle Bytes to show bandwidth consumption.
- In the Crawlers tab, a new Bytes Transferred column shows bandwidth per crawler.
Image exports
- Export charts and tables as images for reports and presentations.
Learn more about analyzing AI traffic.
New reference documentation is now available for AI Crawl Control:
- GraphQL API reference — Query examples for crawler requests, top paths, referral traffic, and data transfer. Includes key filters for detection IDs, user agents, and referrer domains.
- Bot reference — Detection IDs and user agents for major AI crawlers from OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Meta, and others.
- Worker templates — Deploy the x402 Payment-Gated Proxy to monetize crawler access or charge bots while letting humans through free.
Account administrators can now assign the AI Crawl Control Read Only role to provide read-only access to AI Crawl Control at the domain level.
Users with this role can view the Overview, Crawlers, Metrics, Robots.txt, and Settings tabs but cannot modify crawler actions or settings.
This role is specific for AI Crawl Control. You still require correct permissions to access other areas / features of the dashboard.
To assign, go to Manage Account > Members and add a policy with the AI Crawl Control Read Only role scoped to the desired domain.
The Overview tab is now the default view in AI Crawl Control. The previous default view with controls for individual AI crawlers is available in the Crawlers tab.
- Executive summary — Monitor total requests, volume change, most common status code, most popular path, and high-volume activity
- Operator grouping — Track crawlers by their operating companies (OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, ByteDance, Anthropic, Meta)
- Customizable filters — Filter your snapshot by date range, crawler, operator, hostname, or path
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
- Go to AI Crawl Control, where the Overview tab opens by default with your activity snapshot.
- Use filters to customize your view by date range, crawler, operator, hostname, or path.
- Navigate to the Crawlers tab to manage controls for individual crawlers.
Learn more about analyzing AI traffic and managing AI crawlers.
Pay Per Crawl (Private beta) - Discovery API, custom pricing, and advanced configuration
Pay Per Crawl is introducing enhancements for both AI crawler operators and site owners, focusing on programmatic discovery, flexible pricing models, and granular configuration control.
A new authenticated API endpoint allows verified crawlers to programmatically discover domains participating in Pay Per Crawl. Crawlers can use this to build optimized crawl queues, cache domain lists, and identify new participating sites. This eliminates the need to discover payable content through trial requests.
The API endpoint is
GET https://crawlers-api.ai-audit.cfdata.org/charged_zonesand requires Web Bot Auth authentication. Refer to Discover payable content for authentication steps, request parameters, and response schema.
Payment headers (
crawler-exact-priceor
crawler-max-price) must now be included in the Web Bot Auth
signature-inputheader components. This security enhancement prevents payment header tampering, ensures authenticated payment intent, validates crawler identity with payment commitment, and protects against replay attacks with modified pricing. Crawlers must add their payment header to the list of signed components when constructing the signature-input header.
Pay Per Crawl error responses now include a new
crawler-errorheader with 11 specific error codes for programmatic handling. Error response bodies remain unchanged for compatibility. These codes enable robust error handling, automated retry logic, and accurate spending tracking.
Site owners can now offer free access to specific pages like homepages, navigation, or discovery pages while charging for other content. Create a Configuration Rule in Rules > Configuration Rules, set your URI pattern using wildcard, exact, or prefix matching on the URI Full field, and enable the Disable Pay Per Crawl setting. When disabled for a URI pattern, crawler requests pass through without blocking or charging.
Some paths are always free to crawl. These paths are:
/robots.txt,
/sitemap.xml,
/security.txt,
/.well-known/security.txt,
/crawlers.json.
AI crawler operators: Discover payable content | Crawl pages
Site owners: Advanced configuration
AI Crawl Control now supports per-crawler drilldowns with an extended actions menu and status code analytics. Drill down into Metrics, Cloudflare Radar, and Security Analytics, or export crawler data for use in WAF custom rules, Redirect Rules, and robots.txt files.
The Metrics tab includes a status code distribution chart showing HTTP response codes (2xx, 3xx, 4xx, 5xx) over time. Filter by individual crawler, category, operator, or time range to analyze how specific crawlers interact with your site.
Each crawler row includes a three-dot menu with per-crawler actions:
- View Metrics — Filter the AI Crawl Control Metrics page to the selected crawler.
- View on Cloudflare Radar — Access verified crawler details on Cloudflare Radar.
- Copy User Agent — Copy user agent strings for use in WAF custom rules, Redirect Rules, or robots.txt files.
- View in Security Analytics — Filter Security Analytics by detection IDs (Bot Management customers).
- Copy Detection ID — Copy detection IDs for use in WAF custom rules (Bot Management customers).
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
- Go to AI Crawl Control > Metrics to access the status code distribution chart.
- Go to AI Crawl Control > Crawlers and select the three-dot menu for any crawler to access per-crawler actions.
- Select multiple crawlers to use bulk copy buttons for user agents or detection IDs.
Learn more about AI Crawl Control.
AI Crawl Control now includes a Robots.txt tab that provides insights into how AI crawlers interact with your
robots.txtfiles.
The Robots.txt tab allows you to:
- Monitor the health status of
robots.txtfiles across all your hostnames, including HTTP status codes, and identify hostnames that need a
robots.txtfile.
- Track the total number of requests to each
robots.txtfile, with breakdowns of successful versus unsuccessful requests.
- Check whether your
robots.txtfiles contain Content Signals ↗ directives for AI training, search, and AI input.
- Identify crawlers that request paths explicitly disallowed by your
robots.txtdirectives, including the crawler name, operator, violated path, specific directive, and violation count.
- Filter
robots.txtrequest data by crawler, operator, category, and custom time ranges.
When you identify non-compliant crawlers, you can:
- Block the crawler in the Crawlers tab
- Create custom WAF rules for path-specific security
- Use Redirect Rules to guide crawlers to appropriate areas of your site
To get started, go to AI Crawl Control > Robots.txt in the Cloudflare dashboard. Learn more in the Track robots.txt documentation.
- Monitor the health status of
AI Crawl Control now provides enhanced metrics and CSV data exports to help you better understand AI crawler activity across your sites.
Visualize crawler activity patterns over time, and group data by different dimensions:
- By Crawler — Track activity from individual AI crawlers (GPTBot, ClaudeBot, Bytespider)
- By Category — Analyze crawler purpose or type
- By Operator — Discover which companies (OpenAI, Anthropic, ByteDance) are crawling your site
- By Host — Break down activity across multiple subdomains
- By Status Code — Monitor HTTP response codes to crawlers (200s, 300s, 400s, 500s)
Identify traffic sources with referrer analytics:
- View top referrers driving traffic to your site
- Understand discovery patterns and content popularity from AI operators
Download your filtered view as a CSV:
- Includes all applied filters and groupings
- Useful for custom reporting and deeper analysis
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and domain.
- Go to AI Crawl Control > Metrics.
- Use the grouping tabs to explore different views of your data.
- Apply filters to focus on specific crawlers, time ranges, or response codes.
- Select Download CSV to export your filtered data for further analysis.
Learn more about AI Crawl Control.
We improved AI crawler management with detailed analytics and introduced custom HTTP 402 responses for blocked crawlers. AI Audit has been renamed to AI Crawl Control and is now generally available.
Enhanced Crawlers tab:
- View total allowed and blocked requests for each AI crawler
- Trend charts show crawler activity over your selected time range per crawler
Custom block responses (paid plans): You can now return HTTP 402 "Payment Required" responses when blocking AI crawlers, enabling direct communication with crawler operators about licensing terms.
For users on paid plans, when blocking AI crawlers you can configure:
- Response code: Choose between 403 Forbidden or 402 Payment Required
- Response body: Add a custom message with your licensing contact information
Example 402 response:
We are introducing a new feature of AI Crawl Control — Pay Per Crawl. Pay Per Crawl enables site owners to require payment from AI crawlers every time the crawlers access their content, thereby fostering a fairer Internet by enabling site owners to control and monetize how their content gets used by AI.
For Site Owners:
- Set pricing and select which crawlers to charge for content access
- Manage payments via Stripe
- Monitor analytics on successful content deliveries
For AI Crawler Owners:
- Use HTTP headers to request and accept pricing
- Receive clear confirmations on charges for accessed content
Learn more in the Pay Per Crawl documentation.
We redesigned the AI Crawl Control dashboard to provide more intuitive and granular control over AI crawlers.
- From the new AI Crawlers tab: block specific AI crawlers.
- From the new Metrics tab: view AI Crawl Control metrics.
To get started, explore:
Every site on Cloudflare now has access to AI Audit, which summarizes the crawling behavior of popular and known AI services.
You can use this data to:
- Understand how and how often crawlers access your site (and which content is the most popular).
- Block specific AI bots accessing your site.
- Use Cloudflare to enforce your
robots.txtpolicy via an automatic WAF rule.
To get started, explore AI audit.