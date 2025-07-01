Introducing Pay Per Crawl (private beta)

We are introducing a new feature of AI Crawl Control — Pay Per Crawl. Pay Per Crawl enables site owners to require payment from AI crawlers every time the crawlers access their content, thereby fostering a fairer Internet by enabling site owners to control and monetize how their content gets used by AI.

For Site Owners:

Set pricing and select which crawlers to charge for content access

Manage payments via Stripe

Monitor analytics on successful content deliveries

For AI Crawler Owners:

Use HTTP headers to request and accept pricing

Receive clear confirmations on charges for accessed content

Learn more in the Pay Per Crawl documentation.