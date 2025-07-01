 Skip to content
Introducing Pay Per Crawl (private beta)

AI Crawl Control

We are introducing a new feature of AI Crawl Control — Pay Per Crawl. Pay Per Crawl enables site owners to require payment from AI crawlers every time the crawlers access their content, thereby fostering a fairer Internet by enabling site owners to control and monetize how their content gets used by AI.

Pay per crawl

For Site Owners:

  • Set pricing and select which crawlers to charge for content access
  • Manage payments via Stripe
  • Monitor analytics on successful content deliveries

For AI Crawler Owners:

  • Use HTTP headers to request and accept pricing
  • Receive clear confirmations on charges for accessed content

Learn more in the Pay Per Crawl documentation.