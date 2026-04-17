Tools to prepare your site for the agentic Internet

AI Crawl Control now includes new tools to help you prepare your site for the agentic Internet—a web where AI agents are first-class citizens that discover and interact with content differently than human visitors.

Content Format insights

The Metrics tab now includes a Content Format chart showing what content types AI systems request versus what your origin serves. Understanding these patterns helps you optimize content delivery for both human and agent consumption.

Directives tab (formerly Robots.txt)

The Robots.txt tab has been renamed to Directives and now includes a link to check your site's Agent Readiness ↗ score.

Refer to our blog post on preparing for the agentic Internet ↗ for more on why these capabilities matter.