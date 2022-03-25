Get started with Bot Fight Mode

Bot Fight Mode is a simple, free product that helps detect and mitigate bot traffic on your domain. When enabled, the product:

Identifies traffic matching patterns of known bots

Issues computationally expensive challenges in response to these bots

Notifies Bandwidth Alliance External link icon Open external link partners (if applicable) to disable bots

​​ Enable Bot Fight Mode

To start using Bot Fight Mode:

Log into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Go to Security > Bots. For Bot Fight Mode, select On.

​​ Disable Bot Fight Mode

If you find that Bot Fight Mode is causing problems with your application traffic, you may want to disable it.

To disable Bot Fight Mode:

Log into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and domain. Go to Security > Bots. For Bot Fight Mode, select Off.

You can see bot-related actions by going to Security > Overview. Any requests challenged by this product will be labeled Bot Fight Mode in the Service field. This allows you to observe, analyze, and follow trends in your bot traffic over time.