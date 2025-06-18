Configure Sequence Mitigation via the API

Configuring Sequence Mitigation via the API consists of building a rule object by choosing the sequence and setting the type of rule and its action.

Example of a rule object { " id " : "d4909253-390f-4956-89fd-92a5b0cd86d8" , " title " : "<RULE_TITLE>" , " kind " : "allow" , " action " : "block" , " sequence " : [ "0d9bf70c-92e1-4bb3-9411-34a3bcc59003" , "b704ab4d-5be0-46e0-9875-b2b3d1ab42f9" ], " priority " : 0 , " last_updated " : "2023-07-24T12:06:51.796286Z" , " created_at " : "2023-07-24T12:06:51.796286Z" }

This rule enforces that a request to endpoint 0d9bf70c-92e1-4bb3-9411-34a3bcc59003 must come before a request to endpoint b704ab4d-5be0-46e0-9875-b2b3d1ab42f9 .

Otherwise, the request to endpoint b704ab4d-5be0-46e0-9875-b2b3d1ab42f9 is blocked.

Fields

Field name Description Possible Values Example id An opaque identifier that identifies a rule. A UUID "d4909253-390f-4956-89fd-92a5b0cd86d8" title A string that helps to identify the rule. A value between 1 and 50 characters "Allow checkout sequence" kind Defines the semantics of this rule. Block rules have a negative security model and allow to explicitly deny a sequence. Allow rules have a positive security model and deny everything but the configured sequence. block , allow "block" action What firewall action should we do when the rule matches. block , log "log" sequence Denotes the operations (from Endpoint Management) that make up the sequence for this rule. We currently only support sequences of length two. The first operation will be the starting endpoint and the second operation will be the ending endpoint. An array with two valid operation IDs from Endpoint Management ["0d9bf70c-92e1-4bb3-9411-34a3bcc59003", "b704ab4d-5be0-46e0-9875-b2b3d1ab42f9"] priority Denotes the precedence of this rule in relation to all other rules. Rules with a higher priority value are evaluated before those with a lower value. If two rules have the same priority, they are evaluated in the order in which they were added. A valid integer 10 last_updated When this rule was last changed. A date string 2023-05-02T12:06:51.796286Z created_at When this rule was created. A date string 2023-05-02T12:06:51.796286Z

You can find an endpoint's operation ID by exporting the schema in Endpoint Management or via the API.

List sequence rules

Use the GET command to list rules.

cURL command curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/api_gateway/seqrules"

Add a single sequence rule

Use the POST command to create a single rule.

This adds a single rule to all existing rules. Priority can be used to place the rule between, before, or after another rule.

The response will reflect the rule that has been written with its ID. In case something is not right with the rule, an appropriate error message with a json path pointing towards the issue will be provided.

Example using cURL curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/api_gateway/seqrules/rules" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "title": "string", "kind": "block", "action": "block", "sequence": [ "0d9bf70c-92e1-4bb3-9411-34a3bcc59003", "b704ab4d-5be0-46e0-9875-b2b3d1ab42f9" ], "priority": 0 }'

Add multiple sequence rules

Use the PUT command to set up new rules in bulk.

This will overwrite any existing rules and replace them with the rules specified in the body. Setting an empty array for the rules removes all rules.

The response will reflect the rules that have been written with their IDs in case something is not right with the rules, an appropriate error message with a json path pointing towards the issue will be provided.

Example using cURL curl --request PUT "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/api_gateway/seqrules" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "rules": [ { "title": "<RULE_TITLE>", "kind": "block", "action": "block", "sequence": [ "0d9bf70c-92e1-4bb3-9411-34a3bcc59003", "b704ab4d-5be0-46e0-9875-b2b3d1ab42f9" ], "priority": 0 } ] }'

Delete a rule

Use the DELETE command with its rule ID to delete a rule.