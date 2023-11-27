Manage API Shield with Terraform

Get started with API Shield using Terraform from the examples below. For more information on how to use Terraform with Cloudflare, refer to the Terraform documentation.

The following resources are available to configure through Terraform:

Session identifiers

api_shield External link icon Open external link for configuring session identifiers in API Shield.

Endpoint Management

api_shield_operation External link icon Open external link for configuring endpoints in Endpoint Management.

Schema Validation 2.0

​​ Manage API Shield session identifiers

Refer to the example configuration below to set up session identifiers on your zone.

Example configuration resource "cloudflare_api_shield" "my_api_shield" { zone_id = var.zone_id auth_id_characteristics { name = "authorization" type = "header" } }

​​ Manage API Shield Endpoint Management

Refer to the example configuration below to manage endpoints on your zone.

Example configuration resource "cloudflare_api_shield_operation" "get_image" { zone_id = var.zone_id method = "GET" host = "example.com" endpoint = "/api/images/{var1}" } resource "cloudflare_api_shield_operation" "post_image" { zone_id = var.zone_id method = "POST" host = "example.com" endpoint = "/api/images/{var1}" }

​​ Manage Schema Validation 2.0

It is required to configure Endpoint Management if you want to set up Schema Validation 2.0 using Terraform.

Refer to the example configuration below to manage Schema Validation 2.0 on your zone.