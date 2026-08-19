Get started with API Shield using Terraform from the examples below. For more information on how to use Terraform with Cloudflare, refer to the Terraform documentation.
The following resources are available to configure through Terraform:
Session identifiers
api_shield ↗ for configuring session identifiers in API Shield.
Web Assets operations
Schema validation
JWT Validation
Manage API Shield session identifiers
Refer to the example configuration below to set up session identifiers on your zone.
Manage Web Assets operations
Manage operations by method, hostname, and path. Operations appear in the Web Assets inventory.
The schema resource uploads an OpenAPI schema. Setting
validation_enabled to
true makes uploaded profile evaluation available.
Activation does not configure mitigation. Use
cf.schema_validation.uploaded.violated in WAF Custom Rules.
Refer to the example configuration below to perform JWT Validation on your zone.