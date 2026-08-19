Terraform

Overview Manage API Shield session identifiers Manage Web Assets operations Manage Schema validation Validate JWTs

Get started with API Shield using Terraform from the examples below. For more information on how to use Terraform with Cloudflare, refer to the Terraform documentation.

The following resources are available to configure through Terraform:

Session identifiers

api_shield ↗ for configuring session identifiers in API Shield.

Web Assets operations

api_shield_operation ↗ for configuring operations .

Schema validation

cloudflare_schema_validation_schemas ↗ for configuring a schema in Schema validation. api_shield_schema ↗ has been deprecated and will be removed in a future version of the terraform provider.

JWT Validation

cloudflare_token_validation_config ↗ for setting up JWT validation with specific keying material and token locations.

for setting up JWT validation with specific keying material and token locations. cloudflare_token_validation_rules ↗ for setting up rules to action on the validation result.

Manage API Shield session identifiers

Refer to the example configuration below to set up session identifiers on your zone.

Example configuration tf resource "cloudflare_api_shield" "session_identifiers" { zone_id = var . zone_id auth_id_characteristics = [{ name = "authorization" type = "header" }] }

Manage Web Assets operations

Manage operations by method, hostname, and path. Operations appear in the Web Assets inventory.

Example configuration tf resource "cloudflare_api_shield_operation" "get_image" { zone_id = var . zone_id method = "GET" host = "example.com" endpoint = "/api/images/{var1}" } resource "cloudflare_api_shield_operation" "post_image" { zone_id = var . zone_id method = "POST" host = "example.com" endpoint = "/api/images/{var1}" }

Manage Schema validation

Note Configure Web Assets operations before activating uploaded schema evaluation with Terraform.

The schema resource uploads an OpenAPI schema. Setting validation_enabled to true makes uploaded profile evaluation available.

Example configuration tf # Upload an OpenAPI schema for Schema Validation resource "cloudflare_schema_validation_schemas" "example_schema" { zone_id = var . zone_id kind = "openapi_v3" name = "example-schema.yaml" # In this example, we assume that the `example-schema.yaml` includes `get_image` and `post_image` operations from above source = file ( "./schemas/example-schema.yaml" ) validation_enabled = true }

Activation does not configure mitigation. Use cf.schema_validation.uploaded.violated in WAF Custom Rules.

Refer to the example configuration below to perform JWT Validation on your zone.