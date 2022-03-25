API Gateway
API Gateway is a package of features that will do everything for your APIs, including:
- Security: Protect your API from malicious traffic with API Discovery , Schema Validation , mTLS validation , and more.
- Management and monitoring: Streamline API management with tools like analytics, routing, and authentication.
- Logging, quota management, and more: All of Cloudflare’s established features, like caching, load balancing, and log integrations work natively with API Gateway.
For more details about API Gateway, refer to the introductory blog post.