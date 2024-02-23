Changelog

​​ API Discovery’s hostname variables

Customers can now see when API Discovery groups similar subdomains with the same methods and paths, making it easy to discover and manage APIs that share many vanity domains or subdomains.

​​ Route API requests using API Routing

Customers can now route requests to different back-end services through API Routing, creating a unified front for their APIs distributed across otherwise disparate systems.

​​ Use JWT claims in Advanced Rate Limiting, Transform Rules, and as session IDs

Customers can now use the fields inside JSON Web Tokens (known as claims) as session identifiers in API Shield, to count values in Advanced Rate Limiting, and to send on useful information in Transform Rules.

​​ Build Sequence Mitigation rules via the Cloudflare dashboard

Customers can now build Sequence Mitigation rules with a new user interface inside the API Shield section of the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link .

​​ Endpoint Management supports hostname variables

Customers can now save endpoints in Endpoint Management that contain variables in the hostname. Hostname variables are supported across all product features.