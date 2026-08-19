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Security

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Application Profiles provides the shared profile detection, analytics, and mitigation model. Schema Profile is its only current profile type.

Schema Learning learns a Schema Profile from traffic. Schema Validation supplies the same profile type through uploaded OpenAPI schemas.

API Shield provides API inventory, schema governance, OpenAPI export, and automation. Cloudflare also offers these API security features:

Discovery & management Posture management Runtime protection
API Discovery Volumetric Abuse Detection Schema validation
Schema learning Authentication Posture JWT validation
Sequence Analytics BOLA vulnerability detection Sequence mitigation
Risk labels Mutual TLS (mTLS)
Vulnerability Scanner GraphQL query protection

Example Cloudflare solutions

Cloudflare API Shield, together with other Cloudflare products, helps protect your API from the OWASP API Security Top 10. These are the most common API security risks, ranging from unauthorized data access to denial of service.

The following table maps each OWASP vulnerability to the Cloudflare features that address it:

OWASP issue Example Cloudflare solution
Broken Object Level Authorization BOLA vulnerability detection, Sequence mitigation, Schema validation, JWT validation, Rate Limiting, Vulnerability Scanner
Broken Authentication Authentication Posture, mTLS, JWT validation, Exposed Credential Checks, Bot Management
Broken Object Property Level Authorization Schema validation, JWT validation
Unrestricted Resource Consumption Rate Limiting, Sequence mitigation, Bot Management, GraphQL Query Protection
Broken Function Level Authorization Schema validation, JWT validation
Unrestricted Access to Sensitive Business Flows Sequence mitigation, Bot Management, GraphQL Query Protection
Server Side Request Forgery Schema validation, WAF managed rules, WAF custom rules
Security Misconfiguration Sequence mitigation, Schema validation, WAF managed rules, GraphQL Query Protection
Improper Inventory Management Discovery, Schema learning
Unsafe Consumption of APIs JWT validation, WAF managed rules

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