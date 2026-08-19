Security

Overview Example Cloudflare solutions

Application Profiles provides the shared profile detection, analytics, and mitigation model. Schema Profile is its only current profile type.

Schema Learning learns a Schema Profile from traffic. Schema Validation supplies the same profile type through uploaded OpenAPI schemas.

API Shield provides API inventory, schema governance, OpenAPI export, and automation. Cloudflare also offers these API security features:

Example Cloudflare solutions

Cloudflare API Shield, together with other Cloudflare products, helps protect your API from the OWASP API Security Top 10 ↗. These are the most common API security risks, ranging from unauthorized data access to denial of service.

The following table maps each OWASP vulnerability to the Cloudflare features that address it: