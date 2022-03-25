Security
Cloudflare offers the following features to help secure your APIs:
- API Discovery
- Volumetric Abuse Detection
- Sequential Abuse Detection (Beta)
- Mutual TLS (mTLS)
- Schema Validation
Example Cloudflare solutions
Cloudflare’s API Shield — together with other compatible Cloudflare products — helps protect your API from the issues detailed in the OWASP® API Security Top 10.
The following table provides examples of how you might match Cloudflare products to OWASP vulnerabilities:
|OWASP issue
|Example Cloudflare solution
|Broken Object Level Authorization
|Schema Validation
|Broken User Authentication
|mTLS , Anomaly Detection , Rate Limiting , Leaked Credential Checks
|Excessive Data Exposure
|Schema Validation , Sensitive Data Detection (Beta)
|Lack of Resources & Rate Limiting
|Anomaly Detection , Rate Limiting , DDoS Protection
|Broken Function Level Authorization
|Schema Validation
|Mass Assignment
|Schema Validation , Anomaly Detection , Rate Limiting
|Security Misconfiguration
|Schema Validation , Sensitive Data Detection (Beta)
|Injection
|Schema Validation , WAF Rulesets
|Improper Assets Management
|Discovery
|Insufficient Logging & Monitoring
|Discovery SIEM integration