Sequence Mitigation

Sequence Mitigation allows you to enforce request patterns for authenticated clients communicating with your API. This feature utilizes the same underlying system that powers Sequence Analytics.

​​ Endpoint Management

To track requests to API endpoints, they must be added to Endpoint Management. Add your endpoints to endpoint management via API Discovery, Schema Validation, or manually through the Cloudflare dashboard. API endpoints are subject to change.

​​ Session Identifiers

API Shield uses your configured session identifier to track sessions. You must configure a session identifier that is unique per end user of your API in order for Sequence Mitigation to function as expected.

​​ Request limitations

API Shield currently stores the last 10 requested endpoints by each API user identified by the session identifier. Sequence Mitigation de-duplicates requests to the same endpoint while building the sequence.

To illustrate, in the original sequence example listed in the Configuration section, Sequence Mitigation would store the following sequence:

GET /api/v1/users/{user_id}/accounts GET /api/v1/accounts/{account_id}/balance POST /api/v1/transferFunds

Sequence Mitigation de-duplicated the two requests to GET /api/v1/accounts/{account_id}/balance and stored them as a single request.

​​ Time limitations

Sequence Mitigation rules have a lookback period of 10 minutes. If you create a rule that one path must be requested before another path and more than 10 minutes elapses between a user requesting each path, the rule will not match.

Sequence Mitigation is currently in a closed beta and is only available for Enterprise customers. If you would like to be included in the beta, contact your account team.