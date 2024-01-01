 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Plans

Free, Pro, Business, and Enterprise customers without an API Gateway subcription can access Endpoint Management and Schema Validation, but no other API Gateway features.

To subscribe to API Gateway, upgrade to an Enterprise plan and contact your account team.

Limits to endpoints apply to Endpoint Management and Schema Validation. Refer to the table below for limits based on your zone plan.

Plan typeSaved endpointsUploaded schemasTotal uploaded schema size (MB)Rule action
Free10031Block only
Pro20042Block only
Business50055Block only
Enterprise without API Gateway50055Log or Block
Enterprise with API Gateway10,00010+10+Log or Block
Cloudflare DashboardDiscordCommunityLearning CenterSupport Portal
Cookie Settings