Plans
Free, Pro, Business, and Enterprise customers without an API Gateway subcription can access Endpoint Management and Schema Validation, but no other API Gateway features.
To subscribe to API Gateway, upgrade to an Enterprise plan and contact your account team.
Limits to endpoints apply to Endpoint Management and Schema Validation. Refer to the table below for limits based on your zone plan.
|Plan type
|Saved endpoints
|Uploaded schemas
|Total uploaded schema size (MB)
|Rule action
|Free
|100
|3
|1
Block only
|Pro
|200
|4
|2
Block only
|Business
|500
|5
|5
Block only
|Enterprise without API Gateway
|500
|5
|5
Log or
Block
|Enterprise with API Gateway
|10,000
|10+
|10+
Log or
Block