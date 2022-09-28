Turnstile Analytics
Using Turnstile analytics, you can:
- Assess the number of challenges issued.
- Evaluate the challenge solve rate.
- View the metrics of issued challenges.
View metrics of your widgets
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Go to Turnstile and then navigate to your website to see an overview of its widget metrics.
These metrics show changes in the solve rate, widget traffic, and top actions for your website.
Change in Solve Rate
View the history of your website’s widget solve rate with Turnstile Analytics.
Widget Traffic
Widget traffic metrics provide you with data on the number of widgets displayed, interactive widgets solved, and non-interactive widgets solved on your website over time.
Top Actions
Top Actions refer to the custom labels you created for your widgets.
GraphQL
You can use the
turnstileAdaptiveGroups dataset in GraphQL to get Turnstile widget analytics.