Tooltips

Visitor Solve Rate: The percentage of humans who have seen the widget and completed it. This can be both interactive and non-interactive.

API Solve Rate: The percentage of humans that the website sees who have successfully completed the widget.

Change in Solve Rate: It is expected to be relatively stable over time. A change in the solve rate is an indication of something happening on the website, such as undergoing attacks from bots.

Top Actions: Top actions allow the customer to add a label for their actions.