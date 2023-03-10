Testing

​​ Dummy sitekeys and secret keys

The following sitekeys and secret keys are available for testing.

Sitekey Description 1x00000000000000000000AA Always passes 2x00000000000000000000AB Always blocks 3x00000000000000000000FF Forces an interactive challenge

There are currently no sitekeys for testing invisible mode.

Secret key Description 1x0000000000000000000000000000000AA Always passes 2x0000000000000000000000000000000AA Always fails 3x0000000000000000000000000000000AA Yields a “token already spent” error

​​ Testing locally