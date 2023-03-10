Cloudflare Docs
Testing

​​ Dummy sitekeys and secret keys

The following sitekeys and secret keys are available for testing.

SitekeyDescription
1x00000000000000000000AAAlways passes
2x00000000000000000000ABAlways blocks
3x00000000000000000000FFForces an interactive challenge
Secret keyDescription
1x0000000000000000000000000000000AAAlways passes
2x0000000000000000000000000000000AAAlways fails
3x0000000000000000000000000000000AAYields a “token already spent” error

​​ Testing locally

To test locally with real keys, you need to add your testing hostnames (like localhost) to your domain whitelist.