Testing
Dummy sitekeys and secret keys
The following sitekeys and secret keys are available for testing.
|Sitekey
|Description
1x00000000000000000000AA
|Always passes
2x00000000000000000000AB
|Always blocks
3x00000000000000000000FF
|Forces an interactive challenge
|Secret key
|Description
1x0000000000000000000000000000000AA
|Always passes
2x0000000000000000000000000000000AA
|Always fails
3x0000000000000000000000000000000AA
|Yields a “token already spent” error
Testing locally
To test locally with real keys, you need to add your testing hostnames (like
localhost) to your
domain whitelist.