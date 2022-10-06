Domain management

You must specify a list of domains when creating a widget. The widget can only be used on these domains and will not work on any other domains. You can use subdomains to restrict the widgets further.

The domain should not contain a scheme http:// or https:// , a port 443 , or a path / .

Specifying a subdomain is optional.

For example, using the www.example.com value will allow widgets on the following domains:

www.example.com

abc.www.example.com:8080

but not on the following domains:

example.com

dash.example.com

cloudflare.com