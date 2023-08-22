Turnstile client-side error codes

There are instances where Turnstile may encounter problems, invoking error-callback . Refer to the list of common error codes below for troubleshooting steps to address them.

​​ Error Handling

The error-callback option for explicitly rendering widgets and the data-error-callback attribute on implicit rendering provides a JavaScript callback to handle potential errors that occur.

Specifying an error callback is optional. If no error callback is set, Turnstile will throw a JavaScript exception upon error.

If an error callback returns with a non-falsy result, Turnstile will assume that the error callback handled the error accordingly.

If the error callback returns with a no or a falsy result, Turnstile will log a warning to the JavaScript console containing the error code.

An error callback will retrieve an error code as its first parameter.

By default, Turnstile will automatically retry upon encountering a problem. When subsequent failures due to retries are observed, the error callback can be invoked multiple times.

You can adjust the retry behavior by setting the retry value to never instead of the default auto . This will result in Turnstile not automatically retrying. An implementation may call turnstile.reset() in their corresponding error-callback to manually trigger a retry.

The interval in between retries of Turnstile can be configured by the retry-interval option.

​​ Error Codes

An error callback will retrieve an error code as its first parameter. Error codes are separated by the first three numbers into error-code families. When an error code is marked with *** , it means that the remaining numbers can be ignored and are for internal use.