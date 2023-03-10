Migrating from reCAPTCHA

Customers using reCAPTCHA today can switch seamlessly to Cloudflare Turnstile. Follow the step-by-step guide below to assist with the upgrade process.

To complete the migration, you must obtain the sitekey and secret key.

Update the client-side integration by inserting the Turnstile script snippet in your HTML’s <head> element:

< script src = " https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js?compat=recaptcha " async defer > </ script > Adding ?compat=recaptcha runs Turnstile in compatibility mode, which enables the following features: implicit rendering for reCAPTCHA

g-recaptcha-response input name for forms

input name for forms register the Turnstile API as grecaptcha

Locate the grecaptcha.render() calls and replace the sitekey with your Turnstile sitekey.

Turnstile supports: the render() call

call reCAPTCHA v2 invisible mode with the execute() call

Update the server-side integration by replacing the siteverify URL. Replace:

https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify

With: