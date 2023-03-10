Migrating from hCaptcha

Customers using hCaptcha today can switch seamlessly to Cloudflare Turnstile. Follow the step-by-step guide below to assist with the upgrade process.

To complete the migration, you must obtain the sitekey and secret key.

Update the client-side integration by inserting the Turnstile script snippet in your HTML’s <head> element:

< script src = " https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js " async defer > </ script >

Locate the hcaptcha.render() calls and replace the sitekey with your Turnstile sitekey and the api.

hcaptcha . render ( element , { sitekey : "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000" } ) turnstile . render ( element , { sitekey : "1x00000000000000000000AA" } )

Turnstile supports: the render() call

call hCaptcha invisible mode with the execute() call

Update the server-side integration by replacing the siteverify URL. Replace:

https://hcaptcha.com/siteverify

With:

https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/siteverify