Turnstile
Turnstile
  Products
  Turnstile
  Migration
  4. Migrating from hCaptcha

Customers using hCaptcha today can switch seamlessly to Cloudflare Turnstile. Follow the step-by-step guide below to assist with the upgrade process.

To complete the migration, you must obtain the sitekey and secret key.

​​ Client-side integration

  1. Update the client-side integration by inserting the Turnstile script snippet in your HTML’s <head> element:
<script src="https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js" async defer></script>
  1. Locate the hcaptcha.render() calls and replace the sitekey with your Turnstile sitekey and the api.
// before
hcaptcha.render(element, {
    sitekey: "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000"

})

// after
turnstile.render(element, {
    sitekey: "1x00000000000000000000AA"

})

​​ Server-side integration

  1. Update the server-side integration by replacing the siteverify URL. Replace:

https://hcaptcha.com/siteverify

With:

https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/siteverify

  1. Replace the h-captcha-response input name with cf-turnstile-response.