Migrating from hCaptcha
Customers using hCaptcha today can switch seamlessly to Cloudflare Turnstile. Follow the step-by-step guide below to assist with the upgrade process.
To complete the migration, you must obtain the sitekey and secret key.
Client-side integration
- Update the client-side integration by inserting the Turnstile script snippet in your HTML’s
<head>element:
<script src="https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js" async defer></script>
- Locate the
hcaptcha.render()calls and replace the sitekey with your Turnstile sitekey and the api.
// beforehcaptcha.render(element, { sitekey: "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000"
})
// afterturnstile.render(element, { sitekey: "1x00000000000000000000AA"
})
Server-side integration
- Update the server-side integration by replacing the siteverify URL. Replace:
https://hcaptcha.com/siteverify
With:
https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/siteverify
- Replace the
h-captcha-responseinput name with
cf-turnstile-response.