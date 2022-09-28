Cloudflare Docs
Turnstile
Migrating from reCAPTCHA

Customers using reCAPTCHA today can switch seamlessly to Cloudflare Turnstile. Follow the step-by-step guide below to assist with the upgrade process.

To complete the migration, you must obtain the sitekey and secret key.

​​ Client-side integration

  1. Update the client-side integration by inserting the JavaScript:


<script src="https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js?compat=recaptcha" async defer></script>
  1. Locate the grecaptcha.render() calls and replace the sitekey with your Turnstile sitekey.

​​ Server-side integration

Update the server-side integration by replacing the siteverify URL. Replace:

https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify

With:

https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/siteverify