Migrating from reCAPTCHA

Customers using reCAPTCHA today can switch seamlessly to Cloudflare Turnstile. Follow the step-by-step guide below to assist with the upgrade process.

To complete the migration, you must obtain the sitekey and secret key.

Update the client-side integration by inserting the JavaScript:

< script src = "https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js?compat=recaptcha" async defer > < /script >

Locate the grecaptcha.render() calls and replace the sitekey with your Turnstile sitekey.

Update the server-side integration by replacing the siteverify URL. Replace:

https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify

With: