Migrating from reCAPTCHA
Customers using reCAPTCHA today can switch seamlessly to Cloudflare Turnstile. Follow the step-by-step guide below to assist with the upgrade process.
To complete the migration, you must obtain the sitekey and secret key.
Client-side integration
- Update the client-side integration by inserting the JavaScript:
<script src="https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/api.js?compat=recaptcha" async defer></script>
- Locate the
grecaptcha.render()calls and replace the sitekey with your Turnstile sitekey.
Server-side integration
Update the server-side integration by replacing the siteverify URL. Replace:
https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify
With:
https://challenges.cloudflare.com/turnstile/v0/siteverify