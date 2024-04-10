Widget types

Every instance of Turnstile belongs to a Turnstile widget. It is configured on a per-widget level. Every widget has a mode, a label, a sitekey, and a secret key.

The 3 modes for Turnstile are Managed, Non-Interactive, and Invisible.

Cloudflare will use information from the visitor to decide if an interactive challenge should be used. If we show an interaction, the user will be prompted to check a box (no images or text to decipher).

​​ Light mode

​​ Dark mode

Users will see a widget with a loading bar while the browser challenges run. Users will never be required or prompted to interact with the widget.

​​ Light mode

​​ Dark mode

Users will not see a widget or any indication that an invisible browser challenge is in progress. Invisible challenges should take a few seconds to complete.